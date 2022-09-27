TAMPA, Fla. — The Green Bay Packers are still trying to figure some things out. That much is clear three weeks into the 2022 season.

But when a Tom Brady pass on a 2-point conversion fell incomplete in the south end zone of Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, all but sealing a 14-12 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it felt like significant moment for a team in search of an identity.