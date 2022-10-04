Chris McIntosh looked like a man who needed some sleep Sunday night, the weight of firing Paul Chryst that morning apparently resting heavily on the University of Wisconsin athletic director's shoulders as he addressed reporters at Camp Randall Stadium.

As difficult of a day as it was for McIntosh, he had to be hoping that the hard part was behind him, that the sun would rise Monday and the UW football program would proceed forward with Jim Leonhard leading the way.