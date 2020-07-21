The Chippewa Steel bolstered their offense and this year's Leader-Telegram All-Area Player of the Year was selected in Tuesday's North American Hockey League draft.
Chippewa Falls forward Isaac Lindstrom, who helped lead the Cardinals to their first state tournament appearance since 1999, was chosen in the third round with the 57th pick by the Kenai River Brown Bears. Lindstrom, who graduated from Chi-Hi this spring, notched 51 points on 31 goals and 20 assists during the regular season in his senior year. He added five more points in the team's three-game journey to Madison which included upsets of Wausau West and Hudson.
Kenai River, based out of Soldotna, Alaska, is coming off a third-place finish in the Midwest Division after going 27-19-3-3.
The Steel, who may need to replace their top three to four scorers according to head coach Carter Foguth, addressed their need up front by using their first four picks on forwards. That includes first-rounder Cy LeClerc, who notched 55 points in 50 games last season with Islanders Hockey Club in the U.S. Premier Hockey League.
Rounding out the early Steel group were second-rounder Jackson Hughes, third-rounder Matthew Babinski and fourth-rounder Branden Piku.
Two Hudson natives were selected, including one by the Steel. Amarillo took goalie Remington Keopple in the fourth round and Chippewa took forward Joe Martin in the 11th.
Martin, a 2018 Hudson grad, has spent the last two years in junior circuits. He played two NAHL games last season with the Austin Bruins.
Also selected by the Steel were forwards Thomas Stift and Chase LeClerc and defensemen Jakob Karpa, Parker Lawson, Klim Georgiev and Thomas Broten.
The Steel are coming off a 29-18-3-1 season which was ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.