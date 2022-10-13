MADISON — The University of Wisconsin football team has defeated Michigan State in three of their last four meetings. Here's a look at the keys to victory for both teams ... and a prediction for the final score.
Three keys for the Badgers
Keep firing from the pistol: UW used the pistol formation for the first time this season against Northwestern and it'll likely be an important piece of the offense going forward this season. Pistol sets give UW flexibility to run and pass while not tipping the defense regarding the direction of potential runs. They also open a variety of run-pass option plays that UW dipped into early against the Wildcats.
MSU's passing defense is the worst in the Big Ten (292 yards per game allowed), so using RPOs to threaten the front seven with the run while stressing the Spartans' secondary with pass routes could be the key for another high-scoring day on the road for UW.
Throw early: Not only did this method work last week against Northwestern, but the Badgers' injury situation and the opponent dictate leaning on quarterback Graham Mertz and the passing game.
Sophomore tailback Braelon Allen wore down at the end of last season after injuries zapped the depth behind him. Senior running back Chez Mellusi, Allen's top backup this season, broke his arm last week, so he'll miss significant time down the stretch. Allen still has senior Isaac Guerendo behind him to help carry the load, but the Badgers should use their deep pool of receivers as much as possible to avoid an abundance of hits on Allen.
Bracket Reed: There are parallels between this game and the one the Badgers played at Purdue last season — UW trying to get its season turned around while playing on the road against a team with a star wide receiver who's been difficult to cover for most teams. Last season it was the Boilermakers' David Bell; on Saturday it's Michigan State's Jayden Reed.
UW held Bell to six catches for 33 yards by mixing coverages, sending safety help and forcing him into tight windows. Interim coach Jim Leonhard likely will deploy a similarly varied method to slow Reed, but he'll have to risk big plays from other receivers like Keon Coleman and Tre Mosley.
Three keys for the Michigan State
Attack the guards: The Spartans have some massive defensive tackles who will do all they can to prevent holes up front. Their impact in the pass rush is arguably greater, particularly with redshirt sophomore Simeon Barrow Jr. He has 13 total pressures, per PFF, and has a sack this season.
UW's line was nearly perfect in pass protection last week, but it had to adjust to left guard Tyler Beach being held out of the game. Beach is considered questionable this week, but UW is hoping he'll play. Look for the Spartans to isolate UW's guards in an attempt to collapse the pocket on Mertz.
Ditch the run: The Spartans have rushed for 100 or more yards just once against a Power Five opponent this season, gaining exactly 100 in a Oct. 1 loss at Maryland. They'd like to be a run-first team, as they were last season with Doak Walker Award winner Kenneth Walker III, but their line isn't playing well enough to do so and the defense hasn't kept games close enough.
MSU is trying to avoid a fifth consecutive loss, so it should invert its plan by throwing until the Badgers have to adjust and lighten the box. Any chance for UW transfer Jalen Berger to have a revenge game against his old squad depends on the Spartans first getting the passing attack working.
Create a turnover: Creating turnovers has been a significant weakness for the Spartans, whose defense already has faced 75 red-zone plays this season, the most in the Big Ten and 19th most in the country.
Michigan State has secured just two turnovers since forcing four turnovers against Akron in Week 2. It has just one interception despite 206 passes being thrown against its defense.
Mertz has been turnover prone throughout his career, so the Spartans need to put pressure on him and try to force a mistake.
Predictions
This game likely comes down to how well the Badgers can limit MSU's passing game. Thorne will test the Badgers cornerbacks deep, and the Spartans can put up points in a hurry if they don't hold up. Pressure up front and smart play outside will be crucial for UW.
MSU likely won't be able to stop UW on the ground without committing extra bodies, but that will stress an already struggling secondary. Graham Mertz has another strong day with Engram pulling the strings and the Badgers win a tight one.
The pick: Badgers 27, Michigan State 21