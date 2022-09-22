Brewers Reds Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong (16) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after his two-run home run during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday in Cincinnati.

 Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kolten Wong hit a career-high three homers and drove in five runs, helping Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 on Thursday night.

Wong hit a two-run drive in the second inning against Hunter Greene. He hit another two-run shot in the sixth off Dauri Moreta and a solo drive in the eighth against Joel Kuhnel. Wong has 15 homers and 46 RBIs on the season.