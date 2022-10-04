Kansas Houston Football

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold watches from the sideline during a game against Houston on Sept. 17 in Houston.

 Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The long-suffering football fans at Kansas mostly thought it flattering when Nebraska fired Scott Frost and rumors began that the Huskers would be interested in hiring the Jayhawks' Lance Leipold as their next coach.

When Wisconsin fired its coach this week? The feeling wasn't so much flattery as fear.