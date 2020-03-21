I’ve been asked the same question by nearly everyone I’ve spoken to since Rudy Gobert’s positive diagnosis of coronavirus set off the dominoes that brought the sports world to a halt.
“What are you going to do?”
It’s a fair question, since I asked myself the same thing when I began seeing sport after sport postpone or cancel its season. What do sports reporters do when sports stop?
My answer for you – and everyone that’s questioned me personally – is this. We don’t plan on stopping as long as we still have stories to share.
When it comes to our usual annual pieces, we still have the All-Northwest boys and girls basketball sections, the all-city boys hoops team and need to crown our all-area girls hockey player of the year. Today’s season recap of Regis boys basketball is the second of Ron Buckli’s wrap-up stories, with more to come on North, Memorial and Altoona.
Past that, this historic slowdown has allowed Spencer Flaten and I the opportunity to dig deep into some features we wouldn’t have time to do during a hectic prep sports season. Having no games to cover forces us to stretch ourselves creatively, and I’ve found the best ideas often come to reporters when they are tested.
How long is that viable? That’s a question I can’t answer. We are dealing with an unprecedented situation, and one that sounds like it will stretch out at least a few months after the CDC issued new guidance against gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks last Sunday.
Have an interesting story? We’d love to hear from you now more than ever. Shoot me an email at jack.goods@ecpc.com or call and leave a message at 715-833-9212.
We know the importance of sports as a way to escape day-to-day life, something that we as a Chippewa Valley community likely need more than ever as the nation moves toward the isolation that comes with social distancing.
Our goal continues to be providing top-notch local content. Hopefully we can entertain you during this troubling time.