In the blink of an eye, local college athletes' championship dreams were wiped out Thursday.
The NCAA announced it was canceling all remaining winter and spring championships — including the entire spring season — amid concerns about the coronavirus. And for some, title dreams were dashed in the middle of competition.
"We had a wrestler on the mat (at the NCAA championships) just a little while ago and they stopped the match and made the announcement and made the teams vacate the arena in Iowa and get to their buses to go home," UW-Eau Claire athletic director Dan Schumacher said. "Same thing with track and field. This was a serious situation, a lot of upset student athletes."
The Division III wrestling and indoor track and field championships were scheduled for this weekend, with wrestling already underway when the announcement was made. The DIII hockey tournament was set to take place over the next couple of weeks, with both the UW-Eau Claire men and women in the field.
No teams that play in the spring will be allowed to compete or practice.
"This is our whole season. If we can't practice, our season's done pretty much," Blugolds track and field athlete Marin Munos said. "Indoor is just a warmup for outdoor. I'm just kind of in shock. This is crazy."
The NCAA announcement came Thursday afternoon.
"This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities," the organization's statement said.
Now the athletes, coaches and fans are left to pick up the pieces.
"I met with the coaches just a little while ago and it was a lot of long faces," Schumacher said. "Not only do you have the championships at stake, but you have young men and women that gave four years as a student-athlete and some of them can't finish their eligibility because of this. That becomes heartbreaking. We have two hockey programs that were set to host postseason (games) that are not able to do that. Those were historical times for those programs."
Both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout have seven teams that compete in the spring.
The Eau Claire men's track and field team won a national outdoor championship last year, and came into this weekend's indoor championship teams as the top-ranked team in Division III. They will not get a chance to make it two titles in a row.
Eau Claire's women's hockey team was set to kick off its quest for a national title with an NCAA quarterfinal game on Saturday. The men were to do the same on March 21. Neither will be able to take the ice.
"I just feel bad for our student athletes and our coaches that worked so hard to get here. We were having a record year, so I'm struggling with that one," Schumacher said.
"I know that we have many athletes who no doubt are disappointed that they will not have the opportunity to compete for many national championships, whether it's hockey, track, wrestling and others," UW-Eau Claire chancellor James Schmidt said.
Schumacher is hoping seniors who had their entire final spring season canceled will be able to get a year of eligibility back.
"I did receive an email from membership services this morning. They put together an actual task force to start to examine that to see what eligibility could be reinstated to those certain student athletes that were not allowed to play this spring," he said. "But winter, you've already passed that window."
It would be a tough pill to swallow if that effort were to end up fruitless.
"At least I'm not done," Munos, a junior, said, "but a lot of our guys, this is their last year. Oh man."