American Legion Baseball

Saturday

Eau Claire 7, Burnsville 2

Burnsville;000;11;— 2 4 1

EC;122;2X;— 7 4 0

WP: Christian Schaller (5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 1 BB). LP: Connor Quimby (2.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: EC: Jack Redwine 2-3 (2 R, 2B), Will Thibodeau 1-1 (2 RBI).

Bemidji 2, Eau Claire 1

Bemidji;000;200;— 2 2 0

EC;000;010;— 1 5 1

WP: Dan Clusiau (6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 9 K, 2 BB). LP: Andrew Milner (6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 4 BB). Leading hitters: EC: Jalen Pascal 1-2 (R, SB), Nolan Coyle (RBI).

Friday

Eau Claire 12, Minneapolis 4

EC;301;323;— 12 11 1

Minn;100;030;— 4 8 4

WP: Tyson Allen (6 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 8 K, 1 BB). LP: Matt Huisken (4 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: EC: Luke Erickson 2-2 (2 R, SB, 2 RBI), Dylan O'Connell 2-3 (2 R, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI), Sam Feck 2-3 (R, 2 RBI), Cole Bakkum (2B, RBI), Jack Redwine 2-4 (R, RBI).

Excelsior 5, Eau Claire 1

Excelsior;202;001;— 5 6 0

EC;100;000;— 1 3 3

WP: Michael Rivera (4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 5 BB). LP: Grant Sauerman (5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 4 BB). Leading hitters: EC: Dylan O'Connell 2-2 (2 SB, RBI).