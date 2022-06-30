Baseball stock photo

Legion Baseball

Thursday

Eau Claire 9, West Duluth 1

WD;000;01;— 1 1 1

EC;070;02;— 9 9 3

WP: Henry Wilkinson (5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). LP: Teachworth (1 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 0 K). Leading hitters: EC: Jack Kein 1-2 (R, 2 SB, 2 RBI), Dylan O'Connell 3-3 (R, 2B, 2 RBI), Mason Kostka 2-3 (2 R, 2 SB, 2 RBI).

Tuesday

Eau Claire 6, St. Cloud 1

EC;001;000;5;— 6 9 2

SC;000;100;0;— 1 3 2

WP: Tyson Allen (7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 6 K). LP: Ben Brown (6.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K). Leading hitters: EC: Mason Kostka 2-4 (R, RBI), Dylan O'Connell 1-4 (R, HR, 2 SB, 4 RBI).

Grand Rapids 16, Eau Claire 4

GR;120;67;— 16 14 1

EC;300;10;— 4 8 5

WP: Easton Sjostrand (5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). LP: Keegan Berlin (3 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). Leading hitters: EC: Luke Erickson 3-3 (R, RBI), Dylan O'Connell 2-3 (R, HR, 3 RBI).