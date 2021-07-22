Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Hudson;311;000;2;— 7 8 2
EC;000;010;0;— 1 7 3
WP: Quin Tretsven (5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). LP: Grant Sauerman (6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K). Leading hitters: Eau Claire: Dylan O'Connell 2-4 (2B, 2), Jonah Hanson 2-3 (RBI). Hudson: Wylie Brumer 2-4 (RB, SB), Owen Anderson 2-4 (SB, 3 R).
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.