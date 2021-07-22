Baseball stock photo

Legion baseball

19U Regionals

Hudson 7, Eau Claire 1

Hudson;311;000;2;— 7 8 2

EC;000;010;0;— 1 7 3

WP: Quin Tretsven (5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). LP: Grant Sauerman (6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K). Leading hitters: Eau Claire: Dylan O'Connell 2-4 (2B, 2), Jonah Hanson 2-3 (RBI). Hudson: Wylie Brumer 2-4 (RB, SB), Owen Anderson 2-4 (SB, 3 R).