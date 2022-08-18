Dodgers Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen is congratulated by Hunter Renfroe after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday in Milwaukee.

 Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — If Andrew McCutchen gets back to hitting left-handers as effectively as he has for much of his career, it could go a long way toward helping the Milwaukee Brewers to a fifth straight playoff berth.

McCutchen homered twice Thursday and Hunter Renfroe also went deep off left-hander Andrew Heaney in Milwaukee's 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3, splitting the four-game series.