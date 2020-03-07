UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey scored the final four goals of the game, erasing UW-Stevens Point’s 2-0 lead in the first 11 minutes of action, to down the defending national champs on their home ice for the WIAC Championship Saturday.
Zach Kennedy started the run in the final three minutes of the first period on an unassisted goal, but it was a trio of tallies from the Blugolds in the second that secured the victory. Andrew McGlynn, Jake Bresser and Logan Von Ruden all beat Pointer goalie Eli Billing in the middle frame to push UWEC ahead.
Zach Dyment, who finished with 23 saves, kept the Pointers from staging a comeback in the third. The win brought the program its third Commissioner’s Cup title all time, with the previous two coming in 2013 and 2016.
UW-Eau Claire, which does not receive an automatic qualifier for winning, now waits for the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday at 9:30 a.m.
UW-Stevens Point's goals came from Steven Quagliata 3:45 into the game and Brennen Miller at the 11:04 mark.
The Blugolds are 22-4-2 and have won 10 of their last 11 games. They were ranked No. 4 in the country and were one of two teams that received a No. 1 vote in the latest USCHO.com poll, released Sunday.