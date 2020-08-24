Plans are aligning for the annual Menomonie vs. Chippewa Falls football matchup to be played this fall. That is, if both schools continue in-person learning in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The School District of Menomonie Area School Board voted 5-3 Monday night in favor of a plan to play both high- and low-risk sports this fall as long as students continue to go into school for classes. Competitions against other schools would be canceled if Menomonie moves to a hybrid model, and sports would be shut down if the district goes to remote learning.
"I think from the surveys we did with our community and the coaches we've talked to, the staff we've talked to, I think a majority of people would like us to move forward," Menomonie district administrator Joe Zydowsky said.
Menomonie joins Chippewa Falls in becoming the second Big Rivers school to announce the intention to play WIAA-deemed high-risk sports – football, boys soccer and volleyball – this fall.
The WIAA is giving districts the flexibility to play fall sports in the fall or in a newly formed alternative spring period. Sept. 1 is the deadline to make the decision for scheduling purposes.
The Eau Claire Area School District announced on Aug. 15 that Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North will play all fall sports in the alternative spring. Superior, a Big Rivers member for football, is postponing high-risk sports to the alternative spring while playing low-risk sports in the fall.
Zydowski said, based on his discussions with colleagues around the area, that Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North and Superior are the only schools he knows of not planning on going forward completely with fall sports. He said Hudson was planning on following a similar model to Menomonie's for the upcoming fall slate.
Chippewa Falls is also tying sports to continued in-person schooling, activities director Mike Thompson told the Leader-Telegram on Thursday.
The Menomonie board's decision was made after 45 minutes of discussion, weighing the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission, recommendations from the Dunn County Health Department, student-athletes' mental health and the value of students and families making their own decisions. As Zydowsky said, this is a balancing act for districts around the country.
"From a pure COVID standpoint, the safest thing to do would be to not have school and to not have any activities," Zydowsky said. "But when I look at the numbers, knowing that there's been approximately 9,000 cases of COVID in people zero to 20 years old in Wisconsin and there's been zero deaths – and I want to make sure I say that measuring the risk by death is not the only measure that should be considered – however, there have been zero deaths.
"And in looking at suicide numbers, my understanding is that in 2019 in the teenage age bracket, there were 14 suicides per 100,000 children in Wisconsin. You've almost doubled that. And then seeing the WIAA study which was contracted through the University of Wisconsin, and the negative impacts that lack of activity and lack of opportunity, how that impacted our children, I think from an educational standpoint, whatever opportunities that we can provide to our students are critical."
The School District of Menomonie Area approved a reopening plan on Aug. 10 that includes in-person learning at full capacity with risk-management strategies implemented. Menomonie students from kindergarten to 12th grade whose families opt for in-person schooling will be in class five days a week. The district is offering a virtual option as well.
The WIAA delayed the start of high-risk fall sports practices to Sept. 7. Low-risk sports – girls tennis, girls golf, girls swim and dive and boys and girls cross country – can currently practice with some interscholastic competitions already taking place.
Chippewa Falls is among the schools to kick off its sports offerings. The Cardinals’ girls tennis squad opened its season Monday with a home match against Altoona.
“It definitely feels like a refresher from everything,” said Lexxi Sullivan, who plays doubles for Chi-Hi. “A way to get out of staying home and get outside, it’s nice to do.”
Other schools are still waiting on a public decision, Regis and Altoona among them. Over 100 high school athletes from across the Chippewa Valley marched from Carson Park to the Eau Claire County Courthouse Monday morning in support of playing in the fall.
That crowd included students from Regis. A group of the Ramblers' football players also organized a protest Thursday morning at the Eau Claire County administrative building.