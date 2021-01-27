New Richmond is set to join the Big Rivers in all sports next fall after the WIAA Board of Control voted to approve the Tigers’ fast-tracked realignment request Wednesday.
The move pushes the Big Rivers’ membership to eight schools, with New Richmond joining Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, Hudson, Menomonie, Rice Lake at River Falls. New Richmond’s 2020 fall enrollment included 949 students, making it the second smallest school in the conference. Rice Lake is the smallest at 703, while Hudson is the largest at 1,806.
New Richmond currently plays in the Middle Border against teams with far smaller enrollments. Ellsworth is the closest to New Richmond with 509 students. New Richmond is more than twice as large as the Middle Border’s smallest school, Prescott.
The fast-track request was for all sports except football. The Tigers already joined the BRC for football last fall as part of a state-wide restructuring process.
Hayward and Ashland’s final appeals to be moved to the Heart O’ North for football were denied by the Board of Control at the meeting.