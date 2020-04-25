Menomonie native and former Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley was taken by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the NFL draft on Saturday.
Stanley was taken with the 244th overall pick.
Stanley finished his Iowa career ranked second in school history in passing touchdowns (68) and passing yards (8,302).
He'll join a quarterback room in Minnesota which includes established starter Kirk Cousins, Jake Browning and Sean Mannion.
"What he can do is he can make every throw on the field," draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said of Stanley during ESPN's broadcast. "He's got a big, strong, powerful arm. He's a pure pocket passer. He's not going to create a lot of plays and he struggles when he gets pressured and sped up. But when it's on time and he can set his feet on the ground, we see some big-time throws."
Stanley starred for Menomonie High School before moving on to be a three-year starter at Iowa. He holds school records at Menomonie for both career touchdowns (36) and passing yards (3,674).
He will not need to travel far to begin his professional career. Minneapolis is roughly 70 miles away from Menomonie.
Stanley is the first quarterback drafted by the Vikings since Teddy Bridgewater in 2014.
