Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush throws to the plate during the ninth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday in Anaheim, Calif.

 Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers acquired hard-throwing reliever and former No. 1 overall draft pick Matt Bush from the Texas Rangers on Monday night for infielder Mark Mathias and a top pitching prospect.

Bush is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA and one save in 40 games this season, including five starting in an opener role. He hasn't allowed an earned run over his last 12 appearances.