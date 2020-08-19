More schools around the Chippewa Valley have declared their intentions to play prep sports in the fall a day after the Lakeland Conference announced it will play on.
The Dunn-St. Croix and the newly formed Cloverbelt football conference, which includes programs from both the traditional Cloverbelt and DSC, plan to participate in the upcoming season at this time according to Durand athletic director Barry Terpstra. He mentioned that obviously could change, given the fluid nature of the situation.
Glenwood City principal and director of athletics Patrick Gretzlock told the L-T late Tuesday night that the Dunn-St. Croix planned to meet on Wednesday to discuss the status of the fall.
"Plans can change by the day but we are preparing to play and provide the best experience we can for our kids with taking every precaution we can to keep our kids safe," Spring Valley AD Matt Ducklow said in an email.
Two members of the Cloverbelt football conference, Regis and Fall Creek, could run into roadblocks when it comes to playing the WIAA's high-risk sports – football, soccer and volleyball – due to Eau Claire City-County Health Department guidelines. The latest health order, which went into effect Thursday morning and runs for two weeks, allows for indoor events of up to 100 people and outdoor events up to 250 but requires physical distancing between households to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Eau Claire Area School District Superintendent Michael Johnson told the Leader-Telegram on Monday that playing high-risk sports would have been "very difficult or highly unlikely" for Eau Claire Memorial and North, which will instead play all fall sports in the spring. Altoona, a fellow Eau Claire County school and a Cloverbelt member in all sports but football, sent a letter to parents confirming football, soccer and volleyball cannot be played under the current health order.
Altoona has begun practices for WIAA-deemed low-risk sports, girls golf, girls tennis and cross country. Girls swim and dive is also considered low risk by the WIAA.
"At this time, we could not play football, boys soccer, and volleyball, because of the physical distancing requirement under the current county health order," Altoona AD Elissa Upward wrote in the letter. "The order is updated every two weeks. We will review the updates and wait until the September 1st deadline to make this decision."
Three Dunn-St. Croix programs – Durand, Elk Mound and Mondovi – moved to the Cloverbelt for football as part of a statewide restructuring. The schools will be joined by Fall Creek, Neillsville/Granton, Osseo-Fairchild, Regis and Stanley-Boyd.
Thorp superintendent and athletic director Paul Blanford said the Cardinals' football home, the Marawood Conference, has chosen to play football in the fall. He said volleyball will as well, but he is currently unsure on the status of cross country.
Cumberland athletic director Lorne Majewski confirmed schools from the Heart O'North are also planning on competing this fall, though they will play a conference-only schedule.
"We have schedules in place and will hopefully be starting to compete here soon depending on how things go at the county health level," Majewski said in an email.
Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North remain the only schools in the Chippewa Valley to definitively move fall sports offerings to the alternative spring, which will begin in February or March depending on the sport. But many districts have yet to make a decision.
The Dairyland, which previously detailed a plan that cut out nonconference contests prior to the WIAA releasing its revised schedule, is set to meet Thursday to discuss the status of the fall according to multiple athletic directors from the conference's schools.
Menomonie athletic director Perry Myren said the topic will be discussed at the school board meeting on Monday.
The WIAA set Sept. 1 as the deadline for schools to declare whether they will play in the fall or alternative spring for scheduling purposes. Districts could also choose a blended season, playing some sports in the fall and others in the alternative spring. The WIAA sent out a form via email Wednesday for districts to report their intentions.
If a school that opts for the fall has to call off sports during the season, they can still participate in the alternative spring as long as teams played less than 50% of their schedule.
Low-risk sports teams could begin practices around the state on Monday. Football, boys soccer and volleyball practices will have to wait until Sept. 7.