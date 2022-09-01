Packers Chiefs Football

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches from the sidelines during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 25 in Kansas City, Mo.

 Associated Press

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are serious about upgrading a special teams unit that has struggled for multiple years and had numerous breakdowns in a playoff loss last season.

If that wasn’t already evident from the hire of former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator, the Packers’ decisions as they put together their 53-man roster make the emphasis even more apparent.