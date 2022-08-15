GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers wasted no time showing he’s capable of delivering the big plays that were missing during his disappointing rookie season.

Rodgers had a 22-yard touchdown catch and a 50-yard kickoff return Friday in a 28-21 preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers. On his touchdown, Rodgers caught Danny Etling's pass around the line of scrimmage and raced down the left sideline before diving into the end zone.