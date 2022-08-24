GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will try to earn his elusive second Super Bowl berth without many of the guys who helped him earn MVP honors each of the last two seasons.

Two-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams is now in Las Vegas. Former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is in Denver as the Broncos’ head coach. Former quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy is now the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator.