The Green Bay Packers have announced the signings of ex-Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey and ex-Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner, who had both been released by their former teams last week.
Kirksey’s agent, Brian Mackler, had confirmed Monday that Kirksey had agreed to terms with the Packers.
The 30-year-old Wagner spent the past three seasons with Detroit after playing four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He has made 87 starts. He made 12 starts last season but dealt with knee problems late in the year.
Kirksey, 27, had 148 tackles in 2016 and 138 more in 2017 for the Browns but played just nine games because of a hamstring injury in 2018 and appeared in only two games last year before going on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle.
Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine previously worked with Kirksey as the Browns’ head coach from 2014-15.