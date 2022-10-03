GREEN BAY  — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is relying on his NFL overseas experience as his team prepares to play the first international game in franchise history.

After edging the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, the Packers (3-1) began getting ready to play the New York Giants (3-1) at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. LaFleur has coached in London twice before and plenty of his assistants also have worked NFL games in Europe.