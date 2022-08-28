Saints Packers Football

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari greets fans before a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 19 in Green Bay.

 Associated Press

GREEN BAY (AP) — The Green Bay Packers remain unsure about the status of their top two offensive linemen for their Sept. 11 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were both removed from the physically unable to perform list over the past two weeks as they recover from knee injuries. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday he still doesn’t know whether either will play at Minnesota.