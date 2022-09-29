Packers Buccaneers Football

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 25 in Tampa, Fla.

 Associated Press

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers is about to face a Bill Belichick-coached team for just the third time in his 15 seasons as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback.

While the two haven’t matched up very often, they gained plenty of respect for each other from afar. They’ll meet again Sunday when the Packers host Belichick and the New England Patriots.