MADISON — Jay Shaw, a Pac-12 Conference transplant two games into his career with the University of Wisconsin football program, was trying to make sense of it all during his postgame interview Saturday night.

The senior cornerback had owned up to the fact that he'd made a crucial error by fumbling during an interception return in the second half, giving the ball back to Washington State after it appeared the No. 19 Badgers would take over with good field position.