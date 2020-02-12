Basketball
Boys
Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
Chippewa Falls;7-1;12-4
Eau Claire North;6-2;13-4
Hudson;6-4;11-5
River Falls;5-2;13-4
Eau Claire Memorial;4-5;7-11
Menomonie;2-7;8-10
Rice Lake;0-9;1-17
Western Cloverbelt
Altoona;10-1;12-3
McDonell;8-3;13-4
Thorp;8-3;12-5
Regis;7-4;12-5
Fall Creek;5-6;9-8
Osseo-Fairchild;3-8;7-11
Stanley-Boyd;2-9;3-14
Cadott;1-10;5-11
Dunn-St. Croix
Durand;8-2;12-5
Colfax;8-2;11-7
Elk Mound;7-3;9-8
Spring Valley;7-3;13-4
Mondovi;5-5;10-8
Boyceville;3-7;4-12
Elmwood/Plum City;2-8;6-12
Glenwood City;0-10;0-16
Dairyland Large
Alma Center Lincoln;9-2;14-4
Whitehall;8-3;12-5
Melrose-Mindoro;7-4;7-10
Eleva-Strum;6-5;6-12
Augusta;4-7;7-11
Coch.-Fountain City;2-9;4-14
Dairyland Small
Blair-Taylor;11-0;16-2
Immanuel Lutheran;9-3;10-4
Independence;3-8;5-12
Gilmanton;2-9;6-11
Alma/Pepin;0-11;2-15
Heart O' North
Cameron;10-3;12-4
Cumberland;9-3;11-5
Northwestern;9-4;12-6
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;7-6;10-7
Ladysmith;7-7;11-9
Bloomer;6-7;9-8
Hayward;5-7;8-9
Barron;4-9;5-13
Spooner;1-12;4-14
East Lakeland
Birchwood;11-1;15-3
Lake Holcombe;8-3;13-6
New Auburn;7-4;10-6
Bruce;5-5;9-9
Flambeau;5-6;7-10
Winter;2-8;4-14
Cornell;0-11;1-17
Middle Border
New Richmond;9-1;15-2
Prescott;9-1;14-4
Somerset;7-3;12-6
St. Croix Central;6-4;12-5
Baldwin-Woodville;5-5;10-8
Ellsworth;3-7;7-11
Osceola;1-9;3-13
Amery;0-10;0-18
Girls
Big Rivers
River Falls;9-0;16-2
Hudson;9-2;14-5
Chippewa Falls;6-4;12-8
Eau Claire Memorial;5-4;11-7
Menomonie;3-8;7-12
Eau Claire North;2-8;3-16
Rice Lake;1-9;6-14
Western Cloverbelt
Osseo-Fairchild;11-2;16-4
Fall Creek;10-3;13-6
McDonell;9-4;12-8
Stanley-Boyd;7-6;12-8
Cadott;6-7;11-8
Altoona;4-8;5-14
Thorp;3-9;4-12
Regis;1-12;2-17
Dunn-St. Croix
Colfax;12-0;17-2
Elk Mound;9-3;14-5
Durand;9-3;12-7
Mondovi;7-5;9-11
Elmwood/Plum City;5-7;11-9
Boyceville;4-8;7-12
Spring Valley;1-11;2-16
Glenwood City;1-11;3-15
Dairyland Large
Melrose-Mindoro;13-0;18-1
Eleva-Strum;12-1;15-5
Alma Center Lincoln;6-6;11-8
Coch.-Fountain City;6-6;7-11
Augusta;4-9;6-14
Whitehall;3-9;5-13
Dairyland Small
Blair-Taylor;9-2;14-4
Immanuel Lutheran;6-4;10-5
Independence;5-9;10-12
Gilmanton;4-9;7-12
Alma/Pepin;0-13;1-16
Heart O' North
Northwestern;12-1;16-3
Bloomer;12-2;16-4
Ladysmith;11-3;15-4
Cameron;8-6;9-9
Barron;7-6;9-10
Hayward;6-7;6-12
Cumberland;3-10;4-14
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;1-12;3-16
Spooner;0-13;1-17
East Lakeland
Flambeau;10-1;11-7
Bruce;7-4;10-9
Lake Holcombe;6-5;8-9
New Auburn;5-5;7-12
Cornell;5-6;6-14
Birchwood;5-7;5-14
Winter;0-10;1-17
Middle Border
Prescott;11-0;16-3
New Richmond;10-2;16-4
Amery;8-4;13-6
Somerset;6-6;8-10
Ellsworth;5-7;7-11
Osceola;3-8;7-12
Baldwin-Woodville;3-9;5-14
St. Croix Central;1-11;1-19
Hockey
Boys
Big Rivers
Team;Points;Conf.;Overall
Hudson;20;10-1-0;18-4-0
EC Memorial;17;8-2-1;11-9-1
Chippewa Falls;16;8-3-0;19-4-0
EC North;12;5-4-2;10-10-3
River Falls;7;3-8-1;6-15-2
Rice Lake;6;3-7-0;8-11-1
Menomonie;0;0-11-0;5-17-0
Middle Border
Amery;16;8-0-0;18-5-0
New Richmond;10;5-3-0;9-14-0
Baldwin-Woodville;8;4-4-0;11-8-3
Somerset;6;3-5-0;11-11-1
RAM;0;0-8-0;3-18-0
Girls
Big Rivers
St. Croix Valley;10;5-1-0;19-5-0
Eau Claire Area;8;4-2-0;18-4-1
Hudson;4;2-4-0;9-12-1
Chip. Falls/Menomonie;2;1-5-0;8-11-3