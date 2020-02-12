Eau Claire North Memorial hockey

Eau Claire Memorial's Will Sherry (29) and Eau Claire North's Tyler Geroux battle for positioning during an intracity boys hockey game on Tuesday at Hobbs Ice Arena.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Basketball

Boys

Big Rivers

Team;Conf.;Overall

Chippewa Falls;7-1;12-4

Eau Claire North;6-2;13-4

Hudson;6-4;11-5

River Falls;5-2;13-4

Eau Claire Memorial;4-5;7-11

Menomonie;2-7;8-10

Rice Lake;0-9;1-17

Western Cloverbelt

Altoona;10-1;12-3

McDonell;8-3;13-4

Thorp;8-3;12-5

Regis;7-4;12-5

Fall Creek;5-6;9-8

Osseo-Fairchild;3-8;7-11

Stanley-Boyd;2-9;3-14

Cadott;1-10;5-11

Dunn-St. Croix

Durand;8-2;12-5

Colfax;8-2;11-7

Elk Mound;7-3;9-8

Spring Valley;7-3;13-4

Mondovi;5-5;10-8

Boyceville;3-7;4-12

Elmwood/Plum City;2-8;6-12

Glenwood City;0-10;0-16

Dairyland Large

Alma Center Lincoln;9-2;14-4

Whitehall;8-3;12-5

Melrose-Mindoro;7-4;7-10

Eleva-Strum;6-5;6-12

Augusta;4-7;7-11

Coch.-Fountain City;2-9;4-14

Dairyland Small

Blair-Taylor;11-0;16-2

Immanuel Lutheran;9-3;10-4

Independence;3-8;5-12

Gilmanton;2-9;6-11

Alma/Pepin;0-11;2-15

Heart O' North

Cameron;10-3;12-4

Cumberland;9-3;11-5

Northwestern;9-4;12-6

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;7-6;10-7

Ladysmith;7-7;11-9

Bloomer;6-7;9-8

Hayward;5-7;8-9

Barron;4-9;5-13

Spooner;1-12;4-14

East Lakeland

Birchwood;11-1;15-3

Lake Holcombe;8-3;13-6

New Auburn;7-4;10-6

Bruce;5-5;9-9

Flambeau;5-6;7-10

Winter;2-8;4-14

Cornell;0-11;1-17

Middle Border

New Richmond;9-1;15-2

Prescott;9-1;14-4

Somerset;7-3;12-6

St. Croix Central;6-4;12-5

Baldwin-Woodville;5-5;10-8

Ellsworth;3-7;7-11

Osceola;1-9;3-13

Amery;0-10;0-18

Girls

Big Rivers

River Falls;9-0;16-2

Hudson;9-2;14-5

Chippewa Falls;6-4;12-8

Eau Claire Memorial;5-4;11-7

Menomonie;3-8;7-12

Eau Claire North;2-8;3-16

Rice Lake;1-9;6-14

Western Cloverbelt

Osseo-Fairchild;11-2;16-4

Fall Creek;10-3;13-6

McDonell;9-4;12-8

Stanley-Boyd;7-6;12-8

Cadott;6-7;11-8

Altoona;4-8;5-14

Thorp;3-9;4-12

Regis;1-12;2-17

Dunn-St. Croix

Colfax;12-0;17-2

Elk Mound;9-3;14-5

Durand;9-3;12-7

Mondovi;7-5;9-11

Elmwood/Plum City;5-7;11-9

Boyceville;4-8;7-12

Spring Valley;1-11;2-16

Glenwood City;1-11;3-15

Dairyland Large

Melrose-Mindoro;13-0;18-1

Eleva-Strum;12-1;15-5

Alma Center Lincoln;6-6;11-8

Coch.-Fountain City;6-6;7-11

Augusta;4-9;6-14

Whitehall;3-9;5-13

Dairyland Small

Blair-Taylor;9-2;14-4

Immanuel Lutheran;6-4;10-5

Independence;5-9;10-12

Gilmanton;4-9;7-12

Alma/Pepin;0-13;1-16

Heart O' North

Northwestern;12-1;16-3

Bloomer;12-2;16-4

Ladysmith;11-3;15-4

Cameron;8-6;9-9

Barron;7-6;9-10

Hayward;6-7;6-12

Cumberland;3-10;4-14

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;1-12;3-16

Spooner;0-13;1-17

East Lakeland

Flambeau;10-1;11-7

Bruce;7-4;10-9

Lake Holcombe;6-5;8-9

New Auburn;5-5;7-12

Cornell;5-6;6-14

Birchwood;5-7;5-14

Winter;0-10;1-17

Middle Border

Prescott;11-0;16-3

New Richmond;10-2;16-4

Amery;8-4;13-6

Somerset;6-6;8-10

Ellsworth;5-7;7-11

Osceola;3-8;7-12

Baldwin-Woodville;3-9;5-14

St. Croix Central;1-11;1-19

Hockey

Boys

Big Rivers

Team;Points;Conf.;Overall

Hudson;20;10-1-0;18-4-0

EC Memorial;17;8-2-1;11-9-1

Chippewa Falls;16;8-3-0;19-4-0

EC North;12;5-4-2;10-10-3

River Falls;7;3-8-1;6-15-2

Rice Lake;6;3-7-0;8-11-1

Menomonie;0;0-11-0;5-17-0

Middle Border

Amery;16;8-0-0;18-5-0

New Richmond;10;5-3-0;9-14-0

Baldwin-Woodville;8;4-4-0;11-8-3

Somerset;6;3-5-0;11-11-1

RAM;0;0-8-0;3-18-0

Girls

Big Rivers

St. Croix Valley;10;5-1-0;19-5-0

Eau Claire Area;8;4-2-0;18-4-1

Hudson;4;2-4-0;9-12-1

Chip. Falls/Menomonie;2;1-5-0;8-11-3