The Kohl Center will not host the 2020 boys basketball state tournament, the WIAA announced Thursday afternoon.
The organization was told the facility will not be made available for the tournament amid the coronavirus outbreak.
"Members of the WIAA Board of Control and Executive Staff will convene for a special meeting to discuss options for the remainder of the boys basketball Tournament Series and the continuation of the State Girls Basketball Tournament in Green Bay," the announcement said.
The girls state tournament has already started, tipping off early Thursday afternoon. Boys sectional semifinal games are slated for Thursday night.