Boys
Big Rivers
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Hudson
|6-2
|9-3
|River Falls
|4-2
|9-2
|Chippewa Falls
|3-2
|8-3
|Eau Claire North
|4-3
|6-3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2-3
|7-4
|Menomonie
|3-5
|7-4
|Rice Lake
|0-5
|3-7
Western Cloverbelt
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Fall Creek
|8-0
|13-2
|Stanley-Boyd
|4-1
|4-7
|Altoona
|5-2
|11-3
|McDonell
|5-3
|9-3
|Cadott
|2-5
|3-7
|Regis
|1-3
|3-7
|Thorp
|0-4
|0-6
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-7
|0-8
Dunn-St. Croix
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Elk Mound
|4-1
|7-6
|Colfax
|3-1
|3-4
|Spring Valley
|5-2
|8-3
|Elmwood/Plum City
|3-3
|5-4
|Mondovi
|3-3
|5-6
|Durand
|1-1
|5-1
|Glenwood City
|1-5
|2-8
|Boyceville
|0-4
|1-10
Dairyland Large
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Blair-Taylor
|6-0
|11-1
|Melrose-Mindoro
|4-1
|5-3
|Eleva-Strum
|5-2
|5-3
|Whitehall
|2-4
|6-6
|Cochrane-Fountain City
|1-5
|2-9
|Augusta
|0-6
|1-11
Dairyland Small
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Immanuel Lutheran
|3-0
|5-2
|Gilmanton
|2-1
|6-3
|Alma/Pepin
|2-2
|3-7
|Independence
|0-1
|1-5
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-3
|1-6
Heart O' North
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Cameron
|5-0
|9-1
|Northwestern
|7-1
|9-5
|St. Croix Falls
|6-2
|8-3
|Spooner
|3-2
|3-3
|Ladysmith
|5-4
|6-5
|Cumberland
|5-4
|5-4
|Barron
|5-5
|5-5
|Bloomer
|1-4
|1-4
|Hayward
|1-7
|1-9
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-9
|0-9
East Lakeland
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Bruce
|6-0
|8-0
|Flambeau
|5-1
|6-4
|New Auburn
|3-3
|5-5
|Lake Holcombe
|2-2
|4-6
|Birchwood
|1-4
|2-6
|Winter
|1-4
|1-5
|Cornell
|1-5
|1-10
Middle Border
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|St. Croix Central
|7-0
|11-1
|New Richmond
|6-2
|6-5
|Prescott
|4-2
|7-4
|Somerset
|5-3
|12-5
|Ellsworth
|3-4
|4-7
|Baldwin-Woodville
|2-4
|4-6
|Amery
|1-7
|1-8
|Osceola
|0-6
|1-9
Girls
Big Rivers
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Hudson
|8-0
|13-0
|Menomonie
|4-3
|6-4
|Eau Claire North
|4-3
|6-5
|Rice Lake
|3-4
|8-7
|River Falls
|3-4
|3-8
|Eau Claire Memorial
|3-5
|4-7
|Chippewa Falls
|0-6
|0-12
Western Cloverbelt
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Osseo-Fairchild
|7-0
|8-0
|Fall Creek
|5-1
|8-2
|McDonell
|4-2
|6-3
|Regis
|3-4
|7-5
|Cadott
|2-4
|5-4
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-5
|5-7
|Thorp
|1-4
|2-4
|Altoona
|1-5
|4-8
Dunn-St. Croix
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Colfax
|7-1
|7-3
|Durand
|6-2
|7-4
|Mondovi
|6-2
|6-3
|Elk Mound
|6-2
|6-5
|Glenwood City
|3-4
|4-9
|Elmwood/Plum City
|1-5
|3-7
|Spring Valley
|1-7
|1-10
|Boyceville
|0-7
|2-9
Dairyland Large
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Cochrane-Fountain City
|7-1
|8-2
|Blair-Taylor
|6-1
|9-2
|Melrose-Mindoro
|5-4
|5-5
|Whitehall
|6-5
|10-6
|Eleva-Strum
|4-5
|4-5
|Augusta
|1-9
|2-13
Dairyland Small
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Alma Center Lincoln
|7-1
|10-1
|Independence
|7-3
|11-4
|Immanuel Lutheran
|3-4
|3-4
|Gilmanton
|2-8
|5-10
|Alma/Pepin
|0-7
|0-10
Heart O'North
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Barron
|9-1
|10-1
|Northwestern
|9-1
|10-2
|St. Croix Falls
|7-1
|10-1
|Ladysmith
|8-2
|8-5
|Cameron
|4-5
|5-8
|Bloomer
|4-6
|4-6
|Hayward
|4-7
|5-8
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|4-8
|5-8
|Cumberland
|1-9
|2-9
|Spooner
|0-10
|0-11
East Lakeland
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Flambeau
|7-0
|8-5
|Lake Holcombe
|4-2
|4-5
|Winter
|4-3
|6-5
|New Auburn
|4-3
|5-6
|Bruce
|2-4
|3-5
|Cornell
|1-6
|2-9
|Birchwood
|0-4
|0-6
Middle Border
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Prescott
|9-0
|12-2
|New Richmond
|7-2
|9-3
|Baldwin-Woodville
|5-3
|7-4
|Ellsworth
|5-4
|7-5
|Somerset
|5-4
|8-7
|Osceola
|2-6
|5-7
|Amery
|2-7
|3-7
|St. Croix Central
|0-9
|1-9