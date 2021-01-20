Fall Creek McDonell boys basketball

McDonell's Max Hauser dribbles while Fall Creek's Cameron Martzke defends during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 15 in Fall Creek.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Boys

Big Rivers

TeamConferenceOverall
Hudson6-29-3
River Falls4-29-2
Chippewa Falls3-28-3
Eau Claire North4-36-3
Eau Claire Memorial2-37-4
Menomonie3-57-4
Rice Lake0-53-7

Western Cloverbelt

TeamConferenceOverall
Fall Creek8-013-2
Stanley-Boyd4-14-7
Altoona5-211-3
McDonell5-39-3
Cadott2-53-7
Regis1-33-7
Thorp0-40-6
Osseo-Fairchild0-70-8

Dunn-St. Croix

TeamConferenceOverall
Elk Mound4-17-6
Colfax3-13-4
Spring Valley5-28-3
Elmwood/Plum City3-35-4
Mondovi3-35-6
Durand1-15-1
Glenwood City1-52-8
Boyceville0-41-10

Dairyland Large

TeamConferenceOverall
Blair-Taylor6-011-1
Melrose-Mindoro4-15-3
Eleva-Strum5-25-3
Whitehall2-46-6
Cochrane-Fountain City1-52-9
Augusta0-61-11

Dairyland Small

TeamConferenceOverall
Immanuel Lutheran3-05-2
Gilmanton2-16-3
Alma/Pepin2-23-7
Independence0-11-5
Alma Center Lincoln0-31-6

Heart O' North

TeamConferenceOverall
Cameron5-09-1
Northwestern7-19-5
St. Croix Falls6-28-3
Spooner3-23-3
Ladysmith5-46-5
Cumberland5-45-4
Barron5-55-5
Bloomer1-41-4
Hayward1-71-9
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser0-90-9

East Lakeland

TeamConferenceOverall
Bruce6-08-0
Flambeau5-16-4
New Auburn3-35-5
Lake Holcombe2-24-6
Birchwood1-42-6
Winter1-41-5
Cornell1-51-10

Middle Border

TeamConferenceOverall
St. Croix Central7-011-1
New Richmond6-26-5
Prescott4-27-4
Somerset5-312-5
Ellsworth3-44-7
Baldwin-Woodville2-44-6
Amery1-71-8
Osceola0-61-9

Girls

Big Rivers

TeamConferenceOverall
Hudson8-013-0
Menomonie4-36-4
Eau Claire North4-36-5
Rice Lake3-48-7
River Falls3-43-8
Eau Claire Memorial3-54-7
Chippewa Falls0-60-12

Western Cloverbelt

TeamConferenceOverall
Osseo-Fairchild7-08-0
Fall Creek5-18-2
McDonell4-26-3
Regis3-47-5
Cadott2-45-4
Stanley-Boyd2-55-7
Thorp1-42-4
Altoona1-54-8

Dunn-St. Croix

TeamConferenceOverall
Colfax7-17-3
Durand6-27-4
Mondovi6-26-3
Elk Mound6-26-5
Glenwood City3-44-9
Elmwood/Plum City1-53-7
Spring Valley1-71-10
Boyceville0-72-9

Dairyland Large

TeamConferenceOverall
Cochrane-Fountain City7-18-2
Blair-Taylor6-19-2
Melrose-Mindoro5-45-5
Whitehall6-510-6
Eleva-Strum4-54-5
Augusta1-92-13

Dairyland Small

TeamConferenceOverall
Alma Center Lincoln7-110-1
Independence7-311-4
Immanuel Lutheran3-43-4
Gilmanton2-85-10
Alma/Pepin0-70-10

Heart O'North

TeamConferenceOverall
Barron9-110-1
Northwestern9-110-2
St. Croix Falls7-110-1
Ladysmith8-28-5
Cameron4-55-8
Bloomer4-64-6
Hayward4-75-8
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser4-85-8
Cumberland1-92-9
Spooner0-100-11

East Lakeland

TeamConferenceOverall
Flambeau7-08-5
Lake Holcombe4-24-5
Winter4-36-5
New Auburn4-35-6
Bruce2-43-5
Cornell1-62-9
Birchwood0-40-6

Middle Border

TeamConferenceOverall
Prescott9-012-2
New Richmond7-29-3
Baldwin-Woodville5-37-4
Ellsworth5-47-5
Somerset5-48-7
Osceola2-65-7
Amery2-73-7
St. Croix Central0-91-9