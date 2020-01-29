Boys
Big Rivers
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Hudson
|6-1
|11-1
|Chippewa Falls
|5-1
|9-4
|Eau Claire North
|4-2
|10-2
|River Falls
|3-2
|10-3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2-4
|3-10
|Menomonie
|2-5
|7-8
|Rice Lake
|0-7
|1-13
Western Cloverbelt
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Altoona
|8-0
|10-1
|McDonell
|7-1
|12-2
|Thorp
|5-3
|9-5
|Regis
|5-3
|9-4
|Fall Creek
|3-5
|6-7
|Osseo-Fairchild
|2-6
|6-9
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-6
|3-10
|Cadott
|0-8
|2-9
Dunn-St. Croix
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Durand
|6-1
|10-3
|Colfax
|6-1
|9-5
|Elk Mound
|5-2
|7-6
|Spring Valley
|4-3
|9-4
|Mondovi
|4-3
|8-6
|Elmwood/Plum City
|2-5
|5-8
|Boyceville
|1-6
|2-10
|Glenwood City
|0-7
|0-12
Dairyland Large
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Alma Center Lincoln
|8-1
|13-3
|Melrose-Mindoro
|7-1
|7-6
|Whitehall
|5-3
|8-5
|Eleva-Strum
|4-4
|4-10
|Augusta
|2-6
|5-9
|Cochrane-Fountain City
|1-8
|3-12
Dairyland Small
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Blair-Taylor
|8-0
|10-2
|Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran
|5-3
|6-4
|Independence
|3-5
|4-8
|Gilmanton
|2-6
|6-8
|Alma/Pepin
|0-8
|2-11
Heart O'North
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Cumberland
|6-2
|8-3
|Northwestern
|6-2
|9-4
|Cameron
|6-3
|8-4
|Ladysmith
|6-5
|10-7
|Bloomer
|5-5
|7-6
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|5-5
|8-6
|Barron
|4-6
|5-7
|Hayward
|3-6
|5-8
|Spooner
|1-8
|2-10
East Lakeland
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Birchwood
|8-1
|11-3
|New Auburn
|6-2
|9-4
|Lake Holcombe
|6-3
|10-4
|Bruce
|5-3
|9-6
|Flambeau
|3-5
|5-8
|Winter
|1-7
|2-11
|Cornell
|0-8
|1-12
Middle Border
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|New Richmond
|7-0
|12-1
|Prescott
|6-1
|10-3
|Somerset
|6-2
|11-4
|St. Croix Central
|5-3
|9-4
|Baldwin-Woodville
|3-5
|7-8
|Ellsworth
|2-5
|6-9
|Osceola
|1-6
|2-9
|Amery
|0-8
|0-15
Girls
Big Rivers
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Hudson
|7-1
|12-4
|River Falls
|6-0
|13-2
|Chippewa Falls
|4-3
|9-7
|Eau Claire Memorial
|3-3
|7-5
|Eau Claire North
|2-5
|3-11
|Menomonie
|2-6
|6-10
|Rice Lake
|1-7
|5-12
Western Cloverbelt
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Fall Creek
|8-1
|10-4
|McDonell
|7-2
|10-5
|Osseo-Fairchild
|7-2
|11-4
|Stanley-Boyd
|5-4
|10-6
|Cadott
|4-6
|9-7
|Altoona
|3-6
|4-10
|Thorp
|2-7
|3-8
|Regis
|1-9
|2-13
Dunn-St. Croix
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Colfax
|9-0
|13-2
|Durand
|7-2
|10-5
|Mondovi
|6-3
|8-8
|Elk Mound
|6-3
|10-4
|Elmwood/Plum City
|3-6
|6-8
|Boyceville
|3-7
|6-10
|Glenwood City
|1-7
|3-10
|Spring Valley
|1-8
|2-13
Dairyland Large
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Melrose-Mindoro
|9-0
|14-1
|Eleva-Strum
|8-1
|11-4
|Cochrane-Fountain City
|6-2
|7-7
|Augusta
|4-5
|6-10
|Alma Center Lincoln
|4-5
|9-6
|Whitehall
|1-7
|2-10
Dairyland Small
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Blair-Taylor
|7-1
|9-3
|Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran
|4-3
|6-3
|Independence
|3-6
|7-9
|Gilmanton
|1-8
|4-11
|Alma/Pepin
|0-9
|1-11
Heart O'North
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Bloomer
|9-1
|13-3
|Ladysmith
|8-2
|12-3
|Northwestern
|7-1
|11-3
|Cameron
|6-3
|7-6
|Hayward
|5-4
|5-8
|Barron
|4-5
|6-9
|Cumberland
|2-7
|3-11
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-9
|1-13
|Spooner
|0-9
|1-13
East Lakeland
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Flambeau
|7-0
|8-5
|Bruce
|5-3
|7-8
|Birchwood
|5-4
|5-9
|New Auburn
|4-4
|6-9
|Lake Holcombe
|4-5
|6-7
|Cornell
|3-5
|4-10
|Winter
|0-7
|0-12
Middle Border
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|New Richmond
|8-0
|13-2
|Prescott
|7-0
|10-2
|Amery
|5-4
|9-5
|Ellsworth
|4-4
|6-7
|Somerset
|4-5
|6-8
|Baldwin-Woodville
|3-5
|5-10
|Osceola
|1-7
|4-10
|St. Croix Central
|1-8
|1-15