Menomonie's Dylan Boecker prepares to shoot a free throw against Chippewa Falls on Dec. 6 in Chippewa Falls.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Boys

Big Rivers

TeamConferenceOverall
Hudson6-111-1
Chippewa Falls5-19-4
Eau Claire North4-210-2
River Falls3-210-3
Eau Claire Memorial2-43-10
Menomonie2-57-8
Rice Lake0-71-13

Western Cloverbelt

TeamConferenceOverall
Altoona8-010-1
McDonell7-112-2
Thorp5-39-5
Regis5-39-4
Fall Creek3-56-7
Osseo-Fairchild2-66-9
Stanley-Boyd2-63-10
Cadott0-82-9

Dunn-St. Croix

TeamConferenceOverall
Durand6-110-3
Colfax6-19-5
Elk Mound5-27-6
Spring Valley4-39-4
Mondovi4-38-6
Elmwood/Plum City2-55-8
Boyceville1-62-10
Glenwood City0-70-12

Dairyland Large

TeamConferenceOverall
Alma Center Lincoln8-113-3
Melrose-Mindoro7-17-6
Whitehall5-38-5
Eleva-Strum4-44-10
Augusta2-65-9
Cochrane-Fountain City1-83-12

Dairyland Small

TeamConferenceOverall
Blair-Taylor8-010-2
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran5-36-4
Independence3-54-8
Gilmanton2-66-8
Alma/Pepin0-82-11

Heart O'North

TeamConferenceOverall
Cumberland6-28-3
Northwestern6-29-4
Cameron6-38-4
Ladysmith6-510-7
Bloomer5-57-6
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser5-58-6
Barron4-65-7
Hayward3-65-8
Spooner1-82-10

East Lakeland

TeamConferenceOverall
Birchwood8-111-3
New Auburn6-29-4
Lake Holcombe6-310-4
Bruce5-39-6
Flambeau3-55-8
Winter1-72-11
Cornell0-81-12

Middle Border

TeamConferenceOverall
New Richmond7-012-1
Prescott6-110-3
Somerset6-211-4
St. Croix Central5-39-4
Baldwin-Woodville3-57-8
Ellsworth2-56-9
Osceola1-62-9
Amery0-80-15

Girls

Big Rivers

TeamConferenceOverall
Hudson7-112-4
River Falls6-013-2
Chippewa Falls4-39-7
Eau Claire Memorial3-37-5
Eau Claire North2-53-11
Menomonie2-66-10
Rice Lake1-75-12

Western Cloverbelt

TeamConferenceOverall
Fall Creek8-110-4
McDonell7-210-5
Osseo-Fairchild7-211-4
Stanley-Boyd5-410-6
Cadott4-69-7
Altoona3-64-10
Thorp2-73-8
Regis1-92-13

Dunn-St. Croix

TeamConferenceOverall
Colfax9-013-2
Durand7-210-5
Mondovi6-38-8
Elk Mound6-310-4
Elmwood/Plum City3-66-8
Boyceville3-76-10
Glenwood City1-73-10
Spring Valley1-82-13

Dairyland Large

TeamConferenceOverall
Melrose-Mindoro9-014-1
Eleva-Strum8-111-4
Cochrane-Fountain City6-27-7
Augusta4-56-10
Alma Center Lincoln4-59-6
Whitehall1-72-10

Dairyland Small

TeamConferenceOverall
Blair-Taylor7-19-3
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran4-36-3
Independence3-67-9
Gilmanton1-84-11
Alma/Pepin0-91-11

Heart O'North

TeamConferenceOverall
Bloomer9-113-3
Ladysmith8-212-3
Northwestern7-111-3
Cameron6-37-6
Hayward5-45-8
Barron4-56-9
Cumberland2-73-11
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser0-91-13
Spooner0-91-13

East Lakeland

TeamConferenceOverall
Flambeau7-08-5
Bruce5-37-8
Birchwood5-45-9
New Auburn4-46-9
Lake Holcombe4-56-7
Cornell3-54-10
Winter0-70-12

Middle Border

TeamConferenceOverall
New Richmond8-013-2
Prescott7-010-2
Amery5-49-5
Ellsworth4-46-7
Somerset4-56-8
Baldwin-Woodville3-55-10
Osceola1-74-10
St. Croix Central1-81-15