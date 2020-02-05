Boys
Big Rivers
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Chippewa Falls
|6-1
|10-4
|Hudson
|6-3
|11-3
|Eau Claire North
|4-2
|10-4
|River Falls
|4-2
|12-3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|3-4
|5-10
|Menomonie
|2-6
|7-9
|Rice Lake
|0-7
|1-15
Western Cloverbelt
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Altoona
|9-1
|11-2
|McDonell
|7-3
|12-4
|Thorp
|7-3
|11-5
|Regis
|7-3
|11-4
|Fall Creek
|4-6
|7-8
|Osseo-Fairchild
|3-7
|7-10
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-8
|3-12
|Cadott
|1-9
|3-10
Dunn-St. Croix
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Elk Mound
|7-2
|9-6
|Colfax
|7-2
|10-6
|Durand
|7-2
|11-4
|Spring Valley
|6-3
|11-4
|Mondovi
|5-4
|9-7
|Boyceville
|2-7
|3-11
|Elmwood/Plum City
|2-7
|5-11
|Glenwood City
|0-9
|0-15
Dairyland Large
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Alma Center Lincoln
|9-1
|14-3
|Melrose-Mindoro
|7-3
|7-8
|Whitehall
|7-3
|11-5
|Eleva-Strum
|5-5
|5-11
|Augusta
|3-7
|6-10
|Cochrane-Fountain City
|2-8
|4-12
Dairyland Small
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Blair-Taylor
|10-0
|13-2
|Immanuel Lutheran
|7-3
|8-4
|Independence
|3-7
|5-10
|Gilmanton
|2-8
|6-10
|Alma/Pepin
|0-10
|2-13
Heart O'North
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Cameron
|8-3
|10-4
|Northwestern
|8-3
|11-5
|Cumberland
|7-2
|9-4
|Ladysmith
|6-6
|10-8
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|5-5
|8-6
|Bloomer
|5-6
|7-7
|Hayward
|4-6
|7-8
|Barron
|4-7
|5-9
|Spooner
|1-10
|4-12
East Lakeland
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Birchwood
|9-1
|13-3
|New Auburn
|7-2
|10-4
|Lake Holcombe
|7-3
|12-5
|Bruce
|5-4
|9-8
|Flambeau
|4-5
|6-8
|Winter
|1-8
|3-12
|Cornell
|0-10
|1-14
Middle Border
|Team
|Overall
|Conference
|New Richmond
|8-1
|13-2
|Prescott
|8-1
|12-4
|Somerset
|7-2
|12-4
|St. Croix Central
|6-3
|11-4
|Baldwin-Woodville
|4-5
|8-8
|Ellsworth
|2-7
|6-11
|Osceola
|1-8
|2-12
|Amery
|0-9
|0-17
Girls
Big Rivers
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|River Falls
|8-0
|15-2
|Hudson
|8-2
|13-5
|Chippewa Falls
|5-4
|10-8
|Eau Claire Memorial
|4-4
|8-7
|Menomonie
|3-7
|7-11
|Eau Claire North
|2-6
|3-13
|Rice Lake
|1-8
|5-13
Western Cloverbelt
|Team
|Overall
|Conference
|Fall Creek
|9-2
|11-5
|Osseo-Fairchild
|9-2
|13-4
|McDonell
|8-3
|11-6
|Stanley-Boyd
|6-5
|11-7
|Cadott
|4-7
|9-8
|Thorp
|3-7
|4-9
|Altoona
|3-7
|4-12
|Regis
|1-10
|2-15
Dunn-St. Croix
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Colfax
|10-0
|15-2
|Durand
|8-2
|11-6
|Elk Mound
|7-3
|12-4
|Mondovi
|6-3
|8-9
|Boyceville
|3-7
|6-11
|Elmwood/Plum City
|3-7
|7-9
|Glenwood City
|1-8
|3-12
|Spring Valley
|1-9
|2-14
Dairyland Large
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Melrose-Mindoro
|11-0
|16-1
|Eleva-Strum
|10-1
|13-4
|Cochrane-Fountain City
|6-4
|7-9
|Alma Center Lincoln
|5-5
|10-6
|Augusta
|4-7
|6-12
|Whitehall
|2-8
|4-11
Dairyland Small
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Blair-Taylor
|8-2
|11-4
|Immanuel Lutheran
|5-4
|8-4
|Independence
|4-7
|8-10
|Gilmanton
|2-9
|5-12
|Alma/Pepin
|0-10
|1-13
Heart O'North
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Bloomer
|11-1
|15-3
|Northwestern
|10-1
|14-3
|Ladysmith
|9-3
|13-4
|Hayward
|6-4
|6-8
|Cameron
|6-6
|7-9
|Barron
|4-6
|6-10
|Cumberland
|3-7
|4-11
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-10
|2-14
|Spooner
|0-11
|1-15
East Lakeland
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Flambeau
|8-0
|9-6
|Bruce
|6-3
|9-8
|Birchwood
|5-5
|5-11
|Lake Holcombe
|5-5
|7-8
|Cornell
|4-5
|5-11
|New Auburn
|4-5
|6-11
|Winter
|0-9
|0-15
Middle Border
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Prescott
|9-0
|13-2
|New Richmond
|9-1
|14-3
|Amery
|6-4
|10-6
|Ellsworth
|5-5
|7-9
|Somerset
|5-5
|7-9
|Baldwin-Woodville
|3-7
|5-12
|Osceola
|1-8
|5-12
|St. Croix Central
|1-9
|1-17