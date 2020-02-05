20191207_CON_BRANAL_BBB COLFAX V MCDONNELL-20

Spring Valley's Colton Kotval leaps up for a shot against Stanley-Boyd during the teams' matchup on Dec. 7 at Johnson Fieldhouse in Menomonie.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Boys

Big Rivers

TeamConferenceOverall
Chippewa Falls6-110-4
Hudson6-311-3
Eau Claire North4-210-4
River Falls4-212-3
Eau Claire Memorial3-45-10
Menomonie2-67-9
Rice Lake0-71-15

Western Cloverbelt

TeamConferenceOverall
Altoona9-111-2
McDonell7-312-4
Thorp7-311-5
Regis7-311-4
Fall Creek4-67-8
Osseo-Fairchild3-77-10
Stanley-Boyd2-83-12
Cadott1-93-10

Dunn-St. Croix

TeamConferenceOverall
Elk Mound7-29-6
Colfax7-210-6
Durand7-211-4
Spring Valley6-311-4
Mondovi5-49-7
Boyceville2-73-11
Elmwood/Plum City2-75-11
Glenwood City0-90-15

Dairyland Large

TeamConferenceOverall
Alma Center Lincoln9-114-3
Melrose-Mindoro7-37-8
Whitehall7-311-5
Eleva-Strum5-55-11
Augusta3-76-10
Cochrane-Fountain City2-84-12

Dairyland Small

TeamConferenceOverall
Blair-Taylor10-013-2
Immanuel Lutheran7-38-4
Independence3-75-10
Gilmanton2-86-10
Alma/Pepin0-102-13

Heart O'North

TeamConferenceOverall
Cameron8-310-4
Northwestern8-311-5
Cumberland7-29-4
Ladysmith6-610-8
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser5-58-6
Bloomer5-67-7
Hayward4-67-8
Barron4-75-9
Spooner1-104-12

East Lakeland

TeamConferenceOverall
Birchwood9-113-3
New Auburn7-210-4
Lake Holcombe7-312-5
Bruce5-49-8
Flambeau4-56-8
Winter1-83-12
Cornell0-101-14

Middle Border

TeamOverallConference
New Richmond8-113-2
Prescott8-112-4
Somerset7-212-4
St. Croix Central6-311-4
Baldwin-Woodville4-58-8
Ellsworth2-76-11
Osceola1-82-12
Amery0-90-17

Girls

Big Rivers

TeamConferenceOverall
River Falls8-015-2
Hudson8-213-5
Chippewa Falls5-410-8
Eau Claire Memorial4-48-7
Menomonie3-77-11
Eau Claire North2-63-13
Rice Lake1-85-13

Western Cloverbelt

TeamOverallConference
Fall Creek9-211-5
Osseo-Fairchild9-213-4
McDonell8-311-6
Stanley-Boyd6-511-7
Cadott4-79-8
Thorp3-74-9
Altoona3-74-12
Regis1-102-15

Dunn-St. Croix

TeamConferenceOverall
Colfax10-015-2
Durand8-211-6
Elk Mound7-312-4
Mondovi6-38-9
Boyceville3-76-11
Elmwood/Plum City3-77-9
Glenwood City1-83-12
Spring Valley1-92-14

Dairyland Large

TeamConferenceOverall
Melrose-Mindoro11-016-1
Eleva-Strum10-113-4
Cochrane-Fountain City6-47-9
Alma Center Lincoln5-510-6
Augusta4-76-12
Whitehall2-84-11

Dairyland Small

TeamConferenceOverall
Blair-Taylor8-211-4
Immanuel Lutheran5-48-4
Independence4-78-10
Gilmanton2-95-12
Alma/Pepin0-101-13

Heart O'North

TeamConferenceOverall
Bloomer11-115-3
Northwestern10-114-3
Ladysmith9-313-4
Hayward6-46-8
Cameron6-67-9
Barron4-66-10
Cumberland3-74-11
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser0-102-14
Spooner0-111-15

East Lakeland

TeamConferenceOverall
Flambeau8-09-6
Bruce6-39-8
Birchwood5-55-11
Lake Holcombe5-57-8
Cornell4-55-11
New Auburn4-56-11
Winter0-90-15

Middle Border

TeamConferenceOverall
Prescott9-013-2
New Richmond9-114-3
Amery6-410-6
Ellsworth5-57-9
Somerset5-57-9
Baldwin-Woodville3-75-12
Osceola1-85-12
St. Croix Central1-91-17