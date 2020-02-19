Boys
Big Rivers
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Chippewa Falls
|9-1
|14-4
|Eau Claire North
|7-2
|14-4
|River Falls
|6-3
|14-5
|Hudson
|6-4
|12-5
|Eau Claire Memorial
|4-6
|7-12
|Menomonie
|2-8
|9-11
|Rice Lake
|0-10
|1-18
Western Cloverbelt
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Altoona
|12-1
|14-4
|Thorp
|10-3
|14-5
|Regis
|9-4
|15-5
|McDonell
|8-5
|13-6
|Fall Creek
|5-8
|9-10
|Osseo-Fairchild
|3-10
|7-13
|Stanley-Boyd
|3-10
|4-16
|Cadott
|2-11
|6-13
Dunn-St. Croix
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Durand
|10-2
|14-5
|Spring Valley
|9-3
|15-4
|Colfax
|8-4
|11-9
|Elk Mound
|8-4
|10-9
|Mondovi
|7-5
|12-8
|Boyceville
|3-9
|4-14
|Elmwood/Plum City
|3-9
|7-13
|Glenwood City
|0-12
|0-19
Dairyland Large
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Alma Center Lincoln
|10-3
|15-5
|Whitehall
|9-3
|13-6
|Melrose-Mindoro
|8-4
|8-11
|Eleva-Strum
|7-6
|7-13
|Augusta
|5-8
|8-12
|Cochrane-Fountain City
|2-11
|4-16
Dairyland Small
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Blair-Taylor
|12-0
|18-2
|Immanuel Lutheran
|9-3
|13-4
|Independence
|4-9
|6-14
|Gilmanton
|2-11
|6-13
|Alma/Pepin
|1-11
|3-15
Heart O'North
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Cameron
|12-3
|15-4
|Cumberland
|10-4
|12-6
|Northwestern
|10-4
|14-6
|Bloomer
|8-7
|11-8
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|7-7
|10-9
|Ladysmith
|7-7
|11-9
|Hayward
|5-9
|8-11
|Barron
|4-10
|6-14
|Spooner
|1-13
|4-15
East Lakeland
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Birchwood
|11-1
|16-3
|Lake Holcombe
|9-3
|14-7
|New Auburn
|8-4
|11-7
|Bruce
|6-6
|10-10
|Flambeau
|6-6
|8-12
|Winter
|2-10
|4-17
|Cornell
|0-12
|1-19
Middle Border
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|New Richmond
|11-1
|17-2
|Prescott
|11-1
|16-4
|Somerset
|8-4
|13-7
|St. Croix Central
|7-5
|14-6
|Baldwin-Woodville
|6-6
|11-9
|Ellsworth
|3-9
|7-13
|Osceola
|2-10
|3-15
|Amery
|0-12
|0-20
Girls
Big Rivers
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|River Falls
|11-0
|19-2
|Hudson
|9-2
|15-5
|Eau Claire Memorial
|6-5
|12-8
|Chippewa Falls
|6-5
|12-9
|Menomonie
|4-8
|8-13
|Eau Claire North
|2-9
|4-17
|Rice Lake
|1-10
|6-15
Western Cloverbelt
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Osseo-Fairchild
|12-2
|17-4
|Fall Creek
|10-4
|14-7
|McDonell
|10-4
|13-8
|Stanley-Boyd
|8-6
|13-8
|Cadott
|6-8
|12-9
|Altoona
|5-9
|6-15
|Thorp
|4-10
|5-13
|Regis
|1-13
|2-19
Dunn-St. Croix
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Colfax
|13-0
|18-3
|Elk Mound
|10-3
|16-5
|Durand
|9-4
|13-8
|Mondovi
|7-5
|9-11
|Elmwood/Plum City
|5-8
|11-10
|Boyceville
|4-9
|7-14
|Glenwood City
|2-10
|4-15
|Spring Valley
|1-12
|2-18
Dairyland Large
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Melrose-Mindoro
|14-0
|20-1
|Eleva-Strum
|12-2
|15-6
|Cochrane-Fountain City
|8-6
|9-12
|Alma Center Lincoln
|7-7
|12-9
|Augusta
|4-10
|6-15
|Whitehall
|3-10
|5-16
Dairyland Small
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Blair-Taylor
|10-3
|16-5
|Immanuel Lutheran
|7-5
|13-6
|Gilmanton
|5-9
|9-12
|Independence
|5-9
|10-12
|Alma/Pepin
|0-14
|1-17
Heart O'North
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Northwestern
|14-1
|18-3
|Bloomer
|14-2
|18-4
|Ladysmith
|11-4
|16-5
|Barron
|8-7
|10-11
|Cameron
|8-7
|9-12
|Hayward
|7-8
|7-13
|Cumberland
|3-12
|4-16
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|2-13
|4-17
|Spooner
|1-14
|2-18
East Lakeland
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Flambeau
|11-1
|12-10
|Bruce
|8-4
|11-10
|Lake Holcombe
|7-5
|10-11
|New Auburn
|6-6
|8-14
|Birchwood
|5-7
|5-15
|Cornell
|5-7
|6-16
|Winter
|0-12
|1-20
Middle Border
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Prescott
|13-0
|18-3
|New Richmond
|11-2
|17-4
|Amery
|9-4
|15-6
|Somerset
|6-7
|9-12
|Ellsworth
|5-8
|8-13
|Baldwin-Woodville
|4-9
|6-15
|Osceola
|3-10
|7-14
|St. Croix Central
|1-12
|1-20