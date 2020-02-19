Osseo-Fairchild Altoona girls basketball

Osseo-Fairchild's Dezaray Eisberner carries the ball up court against Altoona on Friday in Osseo.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Boys

Big Rivers

TeamConferenceOverall
Chippewa Falls9-114-4
Eau Claire North7-214-4
River Falls6-314-5
Hudson6-412-5
Eau Claire Memorial4-67-12
Menomonie2-89-11
Rice Lake0-101-18

Western Cloverbelt

TeamConferenceOverall
Altoona12-114-4
Thorp10-314-5
Regis9-415-5
McDonell8-513-6
Fall Creek5-89-10
Osseo-Fairchild3-107-13
Stanley-Boyd3-104-16
Cadott2-116-13

Dunn-St. Croix

TeamConferenceOverall
Durand10-214-5
Spring Valley9-315-4
Colfax8-411-9
Elk Mound8-410-9
Mondovi7-512-8
Boyceville3-94-14
Elmwood/Plum City3-97-13
Glenwood City0-120-19

Dairyland Large

TeamConferenceOverall
Alma Center Lincoln10-315-5
Whitehall9-313-6
Melrose-Mindoro8-48-11
Eleva-Strum7-67-13
Augusta5-88-12
Cochrane-Fountain City2-114-16

Dairyland Small

TeamConferenceOverall
Blair-Taylor12-018-2
Immanuel Lutheran9-313-4
Independence4-96-14
Gilmanton2-116-13
Alma/Pepin1-113-15

Heart O'North

TeamConferenceOverall
Cameron12-315-4
Cumberland10-412-6
Northwestern10-414-6
Bloomer8-711-8
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser7-710-9
Ladysmith7-711-9
Hayward5-98-11
Barron4-106-14
Spooner1-134-15

East Lakeland

TeamConferenceOverall
Birchwood11-116-3
Lake Holcombe9-314-7
New Auburn8-411-7
Bruce6-610-10
Flambeau6-68-12
Winter2-104-17
Cornell0-121-19

Middle Border

TeamConferenceOverall
New Richmond11-117-2
Prescott11-116-4
Somerset8-413-7
St. Croix Central7-514-6
Baldwin-Woodville6-611-9
Ellsworth3-97-13
Osceola2-103-15
Amery0-120-20

Girls

Big Rivers

TeamConferenceOverall
River Falls11-019-2
Hudson9-215-5
Eau Claire Memorial6-512-8
Chippewa Falls6-512-9
Menomonie4-88-13
Eau Claire North2-94-17
Rice Lake1-106-15

Western Cloverbelt

TeamConferenceOverall
Osseo-Fairchild12-217-4
Fall Creek10-414-7
McDonell10-413-8
Stanley-Boyd8-613-8
Cadott6-812-9
Altoona5-96-15
Thorp4-105-13
Regis1-132-19

Dunn-St. Croix

TeamConferenceOverall
Colfax13-018-3
Elk Mound10-316-5
Durand9-413-8
Mondovi7-59-11
Elmwood/Plum City5-811-10
Boyceville4-97-14
Glenwood City2-104-15
Spring Valley1-122-18

Dairyland Large

TeamConferenceOverall
Melrose-Mindoro14-020-1
Eleva-Strum12-215-6
Cochrane-Fountain City8-69-12
Alma Center Lincoln7-712-9
Augusta4-106-15
Whitehall3-105-16

Dairyland Small

TeamConferenceOverall
Blair-Taylor10-316-5
Immanuel Lutheran7-513-6
Gilmanton5-99-12
Independence5-910-12
Alma/Pepin0-141-17

Heart O'North

TeamConferenceOverall
Northwestern14-118-3
Bloomer14-218-4
Ladysmith11-416-5
Barron8-710-11
Cameron8-79-12
Hayward7-87-13
Cumberland3-124-16
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser2-134-17
Spooner1-142-18

East Lakeland

TeamConference Overall
Flambeau11-112-10
Bruce8-411-10
Lake Holcombe7-510-11
New Auburn6-68-14
Birchwood5-75-15
Cornell5-76-16
Winter0-121-20

Middle Border

TeamConferenceOverall
Prescott13-018-3
New Richmond11-217-4
Amery9-415-6
Somerset6-79-12
Ellsworth5-88-13
Baldwin-Woodville4-96-15
Osceola3-107-14
St. Croix Central1-121-20