Boys
Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
Chippewa Falls;6-1;10-4
Hudson;6-2;11-2
Eau Claire North;4-2;10-3
River Falls;3-2;11-3
Eau Claire Memorial;3-4;4-10
Menomonie;2-6;7-9
Rice Lake;0-7;1-14
Western Cloverbelt
Altoona;9-0;11-1
McDonell;7-2;12-3
Thorp;6-3;10-5
Regis;6-3;10-4
Fall Creek;3-6;6-8
Osseo-Fairchild;2-7;6-10
Stanley-Boyd;2-7;3-11
Cadott;1-8;3-9
Dunn-St. Croix
Durand;7-1;11-3
Colfax;6-2;9-6
Elk Mound;6-2;8-6
Spring Valley;5-3;10-4
Mondovi;4-4;8-7
Boyceville;2-6;3-10
Elmwood/Plum City;2-6;5-9
Glenwood City;0-8;0-14
Dairyland Large
Alma Center Lincoln;9-1;14-3
Melrose-Mindoro;7-2;7-7
Whitehall;6-3;9-5
Eleva-Strum;5-4;5-10
Augusta;2-7;5-10
Coch.-Fountain City;1-8;3-12
Dairyland Small
Blair-Taylor;9-0;12-2
EC Immanuel Lutheran;6-3;7-4
Independence;3-6;4-9
Gilmanton;2-7;6-9
Alma/Pepin;0-9;2-12
Heart O' North
Northwestern;8-2;11-4
Cumberland;7-2;9-4
Cameron;7-3;9-4
Ladysmith;6-6;10-8
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;5-5;8-6
Bloomer;5-6;7-7
Hayward;4-6;6-8
Barron;4-7;5-8
Spooner;1-10;2-12
East Lakeland
Birchwood;9-1;12-3
New Auburn;6-2;9-4
Lake Holcombe;6-3;10-5
Bruce;5-3;9-6
Flambeau;3-5;5-8
Winter;1-7;3-11
Cornell;0-9;1-13
Middle Border
New Richmond;8-0;13-1
Prescott;7-1;11-4
Somerset;6-2;11-4
St. Croix Central;5-3;9-4
Baldwin-Woodville;3-5;7-8
Ellsworth;2-6;6-10
Osceola;1-7;2-10
Amery;0-8;0-15
Girls
Big Rivers
Hudson;8-1;13-4
River Falls;7-0;14-2
Chippewa Falls;4-4;9-8
Eau Claire Memorial;3-4;7-7
Menomonie;3-6;7-10
Eau Claire North;2-6;3-12
Rice Lake;1-7;5-12
Western Cloverbelt
Fall Creek;9-1;11-4
Osseo-Fairchild;8-2;12-4
McDonell;7-3;10-6
Stanley-Boyd;6-4;11-6
Cadott;4-7;9-8
Thorp;3-7;4-8
Altoona;3-7;4-11
Regis;1-10;2-15
Dunn-St. Croix
Colfax;10-0;14-2
Durand;8-2;11-5
Mondovi;6-3;8-8
Elk Mound;6-3;10-4
Elmwood/Plum City;3-6;6-8
Boyceville;3-7;6-10
Glenwood City;1-8;3-11
Spring Valley;1-9;2-14
Dairyland Large
Melrose-Mindoro;10-0;15-1
Eleva-Strum;9-1;12-4
Coch.-Fountain City;6-3;7-8
Alma Center Lincoln;4-5;9-6
Augusta;4-6;6-11
Whitehall;2-7;3-10
Dairyland Small
Blair-Taylor;7-2;10-4
EC Immanuel Lutheran;4-4;7-4
Independence;4-6;8-9
Gilmanton;2-8;5-11
Alma/Pepin;0-10;1-12
Heart O' North
Bloomer;10-1;14-3
Northwestern;9-1;13-3
Ladysmith;9-2;13-3
Hayward;6-4;6-8
Cameron;6-5;7-8
Barron;4-6;6-10
Cumberland;2-7;3-11
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;0-10;1-14
Spooner;0-10;1-14
East Lakeland
Flambeau;8-0;9-6
Bruce;6-3;8-8
Birchwood;5-5;5-10
Lake Holcombe;4-5;6-7
New Auburn;4-5;6-10
Cornell;4-5;5-11
Winter;0-8;0-13
Middle Border
Prescott;9-0;12-2
New Richmond;8-1;13-3
Amery;6-4;10-5
Ellsworth;5-5;7-9
Somerset;5-5;7-8
Baldwin-Woodville;3-6;5-11
Osceola;1-8;4-12
St. Croix Central;1-9;1-16