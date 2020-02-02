ED_Basketball_5a_020220

Hudson’s Charlie Neuenschwander tries to hold onto the ball during their game against Chippewa Falls on Saturday.

 Photo by Elena Dawson

Boys

Big Rivers

Team;Conf.;Overall

Chippewa Falls;6-1;10-4

Hudson;6-2;11-2

Eau Claire North;4-2;10-3

River Falls;3-2;11-3

Eau Claire Memorial;3-4;4-10

Menomonie;2-6;7-9

Rice Lake;0-7;1-14

Western Cloverbelt

Altoona;9-0;11-1

McDonell;7-2;12-3

Thorp;6-3;10-5

Regis;6-3;10-4

Fall Creek;3-6;6-8

Osseo-Fairchild;2-7;6-10

Stanley-Boyd;2-7;3-11

Cadott;1-8;3-9

Dunn-St. Croix

Durand;7-1;11-3

Colfax;6-2;9-6

Elk Mound;6-2;8-6

Spring Valley;5-3;10-4

Mondovi;4-4;8-7

Boyceville;2-6;3-10

Elmwood/Plum City;2-6;5-9

Glenwood City;0-8;0-14

Dairyland Large

Alma Center Lincoln;9-1;14-3

Melrose-Mindoro;7-2;7-7

Whitehall;6-3;9-5

Eleva-Strum;5-4;5-10

Augusta;2-7;5-10

Coch.-Fountain City;1-8;3-12

Dairyland Small

Blair-Taylor;9-0;12-2

EC Immanuel Lutheran;6-3;7-4

Independence;3-6;4-9

Gilmanton;2-7;6-9

Alma/Pepin;0-9;2-12

Heart O' North

Northwestern;8-2;11-4

Cumberland;7-2;9-4

Cameron;7-3;9-4

Ladysmith;6-6;10-8

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;5-5;8-6

Bloomer;5-6;7-7

Hayward;4-6;6-8

Barron;4-7;5-8

Spooner;1-10;2-12

East Lakeland

Birchwood;9-1;12-3

New Auburn;6-2;9-4

Lake Holcombe;6-3;10-5

Bruce;5-3;9-6

Flambeau;3-5;5-8

Winter;1-7;3-11

Cornell;0-9;1-13

Middle Border

New Richmond;8-0;13-1

Prescott;7-1;11-4

Somerset;6-2;11-4

St. Croix Central;5-3;9-4

Baldwin-Woodville;3-5;7-8

Ellsworth;2-6;6-10

Osceola;1-7;2-10

Amery;0-8;0-15

Girls

Big Rivers

Hudson;8-1;13-4

River Falls;7-0;14-2

Chippewa Falls;4-4;9-8

Eau Claire Memorial;3-4;7-7

Menomonie;3-6;7-10

Eau Claire North;2-6;3-12

Rice Lake;1-7;5-12

Western Cloverbelt

Fall Creek;9-1;11-4

Osseo-Fairchild;8-2;12-4

McDonell;7-3;10-6

Stanley-Boyd;6-4;11-6

Cadott;4-7;9-8

Thorp;3-7;4-8

Altoona;3-7;4-11

Regis;1-10;2-15

Dunn-St. Croix

Colfax;10-0;14-2

Durand;8-2;11-5

Mondovi;6-3;8-8

Elk Mound;6-3;10-4

Elmwood/Plum City;3-6;6-8

Boyceville;3-7;6-10

Glenwood City;1-8;3-11

Spring Valley;1-9;2-14

Dairyland Large

Melrose-Mindoro;10-0;15-1

Eleva-Strum;9-1;12-4

Coch.-Fountain City;6-3;7-8

Alma Center Lincoln;4-5;9-6

Augusta;4-6;6-11

Whitehall;2-7;3-10

Dairyland Small

Blair-Taylor;7-2;10-4

EC Immanuel Lutheran;4-4;7-4

Independence;4-6;8-9

Gilmanton;2-8;5-11

Alma/Pepin;0-10;1-12

Heart O' North

Bloomer;10-1;14-3

Northwestern;9-1;13-3

Ladysmith;9-2;13-3

Hayward;6-4;6-8

Cameron;6-5;7-8

Barron;4-6;6-10

Cumberland;2-7;3-11

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;0-10;1-14

Spooner;0-10;1-14

East Lakeland

Flambeau;8-0;9-6

Bruce;6-3;8-8

Birchwood;5-5;5-10

Lake Holcombe;4-5;6-7

New Auburn;4-5;6-10

Cornell;4-5;5-11

Winter;0-8;0-13

Middle Border

Prescott;9-0;12-2

New Richmond;8-1;13-3

Amery;6-4;10-5

Ellsworth;5-5;7-9

Somerset;5-5;7-8

Baldwin-Woodville;3-6;5-11

Osceola;1-8;4-12

St. Croix Central;1-9;1-16