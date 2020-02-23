Boys
Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
Chippewa Falls;9-1;16-4
EC North;8-2;15-5
River Falls;7-3;15-5
Hudson;7-4;14-5
EC Memorial;4-7;8-13
Menomonie;2-9;9-12
Rice Lake;0-11;1-19
Western Cloverbelt
Altoona;13-1;15-4
Thorp;11-3;15-5
McDonell;9-5;14-6
Regis;9-5;15-6
Fall Creek;5-9;9-11
Stanley-Boyd;4-10;5-16
Osseo-Fairchild;3-11;7-14
Cadott;2-12;6-14
Dunn-St. Croix
Durand;11-2;15-5
Spring Valley;10-3;16-4
Colfax;9-4;12-9
Mondovi;8-5;13-8
Elk Mound;8-5;10-10
Boyceville;3-10;4-15
Elmwood/Plum City;3-10;7-14
Glenwood City;0-13;0-20
Dairyland Large
Alma Center Lincoln;11-3;16-5
Whitehall;10-3;14-6
Melrose-Mindoro;9-4;9-11
Eleva-Strum;7-7;7-14
Augusta;5-9;8-13
Coch.-Fountain City;2-12;4-17
Dairyland Small
Blair-Taylor;13-0;19-2
Immanuel Lutheran;10-3;14-4
Independence;4-9;6-15
Gilmanton;2-12;6-14
Alma/Pepin;1-12;3-16
Heart O' North
Cameron;12-3;15-6
Cumberland;11-4;14-6
Northwestern;11-4;15-6
Bloomer;9-7;12-8
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;7-8;10-10
Ladysmith;7-8;11-10
Hayward;6-9;9-11
Barron;4-11;6-15
Spooner;1-14;4-16
East Lakeland
Birchwood;11-1;16-4
Lake Holcombe;9-3;14-8
New Auburn;8-4;12-8
Bruce;6-6;10-11
Flambeau;6-6;9-12
Winter;2-10;4-17
Cornell;0-12;1-19
Middle Border
New Richmond;12-1;18-2
Prescott;12-1;17-4
Somerset;8-5;13-8
St. Croix Central;8-5;15-6
Baldwin-Woodville;7-6;12-9
Ellsworth;3-10;7-14
Osceola;2-11;3-16
Amery;0-13;0-21
Girls
Big Rivers
River Falls;11-1;19-3
Hudson;10-2;16-5
EC Memorial;7-5;13-8
Chippewa Falls;7-5;13-9
Menomonie;4-8;8-14
EC North;2-10;4-18
Rice Lake;1-11;6-16
Western Cloverbelt
Osseo-Fairchild;12-2;17-5
Fall Creek;10-4;14-8
McDonell;10-4;14-8
Stanley-Boyd;8-6;14-8
Cadott;6-8;12-10
Altoona;5-9;6-16
Thorp;4-10;6-13
Regis;1-13;3-19
Dunn-St. Croix
Colfax;14-0;19-3
Elk Mound;11-3;17-5
Durand;10-4;14-8
Mondovi;9-5;11-11
Elmwood/Plum City;5-9;11-11
Boyceville;4-10;7-15
Glenwood City;2-12;4-17
Spring Valley;1-13;2-19
Dairyland Large
Melrose-Mindoro;15-0;21-1
Eleva-Strum;13-2;16-6
Coch.-Fountain City;9-6;10-12
Alma Center Lincoln;7-8;12-10
Augusta;4-11;6-16
Whitehall;3-11;5-17
Dairyland Small
Blair-Taylor;11-3;17-5
Immanuel Lutheran;7-6;13-7
Gilmanton;5-9;9-12
Independence;5-9;10-12
Alma/Pepin;0-14;1-17
Heart O' North
Northwestern;15-1;19-3
Bloomer;14-2;18-4
Ladysmith;12-4;17-5
Barron;8-7;10-11
Cameron;8-8;9-13
Hayward;7-9;7-15
Cumberland;3-12;4-16
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;3-13;5-17
Spooner;1-15;2-19
East Lakeland
Flambeau;11-1;12-10
Bruce;8-4;11-10
Lake Holcombe;7-5;10-11
New Auburn;6-6;8-14
Birchwood;5-7;5-16
Cornell;5-7;6-16
Winter;0-12;1-21
Middle Border
Prescott;14-0;19-3
New Richmond;11-3;17-5
Amery;10-4;16-6
Somerset;7-7;10-12
Ellsworth;5-9;8-14
Baldwin-Woodville;4-10;6-16
Osceola;3-11;7-15
St. Croix Central;2-12;2-20