Hudson's Charlie Neuenschwander shoots a free throw against Chippewa Falls on Saturday, Feb. 1, in Chippewa Falls.

 Photo by Elena Dawson

Boys

Big Rivers

Team;Conf.;Overall

Chippewa Falls;9-1;16-4

EC North;8-2;15-5

River Falls;7-3;15-5

Hudson;7-4;14-5

EC Memorial;4-7;8-13

Menomonie;2-9;9-12

Rice Lake;0-11;1-19

Western Cloverbelt

Altoona;13-1;15-4

Thorp;11-3;15-5

McDonell;9-5;14-6

Regis;9-5;15-6

Fall Creek;5-9;9-11

Stanley-Boyd;4-10;5-16

Osseo-Fairchild;3-11;7-14

Cadott;2-12;6-14

Dunn-St. Croix

Durand;11-2;15-5

Spring Valley;10-3;16-4

Colfax;9-4;12-9

Mondovi;8-5;13-8

Elk Mound;8-5;10-10

Boyceville;3-10;4-15

Elmwood/Plum City;3-10;7-14

Glenwood City;0-13;0-20

Dairyland Large

Alma Center Lincoln;11-3;16-5

Whitehall;10-3;14-6

Melrose-Mindoro;9-4;9-11

Eleva-Strum;7-7;7-14

Augusta;5-9;8-13

Coch.-Fountain City;2-12;4-17

Dairyland Small

Blair-Taylor;13-0;19-2

Immanuel Lutheran;10-3;14-4

Independence;4-9;6-15

Gilmanton;2-12;6-14

Alma/Pepin;1-12;3-16

Heart O' North

Cameron;12-3;15-6

Cumberland;11-4;14-6

Northwestern;11-4;15-6

Bloomer;9-7;12-8

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;7-8;10-10

Ladysmith;7-8;11-10

Hayward;6-9;9-11

Barron;4-11;6-15

Spooner;1-14;4-16

East Lakeland

Birchwood;11-1;16-4

Lake Holcombe;9-3;14-8

New Auburn;8-4;12-8

Bruce;6-6;10-11

Flambeau;6-6;9-12

Winter;2-10;4-17

Cornell;0-12;1-19

Middle Border

New Richmond;12-1;18-2

Prescott;12-1;17-4

Somerset;8-5;13-8

St. Croix Central;8-5;15-6

Baldwin-Woodville;7-6;12-9

Ellsworth;3-10;7-14

Osceola;2-11;3-16

Amery;0-13;0-21

Girls

Big Rivers

River Falls;11-1;19-3

Hudson;10-2;16-5

EC Memorial;7-5;13-8

Chippewa Falls;7-5;13-9

Menomonie;4-8;8-14

EC North;2-10;4-18

Rice Lake;1-11;6-16

Western Cloverbelt

Osseo-Fairchild;12-2;17-5

Fall Creek;10-4;14-8

McDonell;10-4;14-8

Stanley-Boyd;8-6;14-8

Cadott;6-8;12-10

Altoona;5-9;6-16

Thorp;4-10;6-13

Regis;1-13;3-19

Dunn-St. Croix

Colfax;14-0;19-3

Elk Mound;11-3;17-5

Durand;10-4;14-8

Mondovi;9-5;11-11

Elmwood/Plum City;5-9;11-11

Boyceville;4-10;7-15

Glenwood City;2-12;4-17

Spring Valley;1-13;2-19

Dairyland Large

Melrose-Mindoro;15-0;21-1

Eleva-Strum;13-2;16-6

Coch.-Fountain City;9-6;10-12

Alma Center Lincoln;7-8;12-10

Augusta;4-11;6-16

Whitehall;3-11;5-17

Dairyland Small

Blair-Taylor;11-3;17-5

Immanuel Lutheran;7-6;13-7

Gilmanton;5-9;9-12

Independence;5-9;10-12

Alma/Pepin;0-14;1-17

Heart O' North

Northwestern;15-1;19-3

Bloomer;14-2;18-4

Ladysmith;12-4;17-5

Barron;8-7;10-11

Cameron;8-8;9-13

Hayward;7-9;7-15

Cumberland;3-12;4-16

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;3-13;5-17

Spooner;1-15;2-19

East Lakeland

Flambeau;11-1;12-10

Bruce;8-4;11-10

Lake Holcombe;7-5;10-11

New Auburn;6-6;8-14

Birchwood;5-7;5-16

Cornell;5-7;6-16

Winter;0-12;1-21

Middle Border

Prescott;14-0;19-3

New Richmond;11-3;17-5

Amery;10-4;16-6

Somerset;7-7;10-12

Ellsworth;5-9;8-14

Baldwin-Woodville;4-10;6-16

Osceola;3-11;7-15

St. Croix Central;2-12;2-20