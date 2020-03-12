The WIAA is restricting attendance at the remaining boys and girls basketball tournament games this season, the organization announced Thursday morning on its website.
The new policy limits attendance to 88 tickets per team at each game. In addition, two supervisors and 22 team personnel will be allowed. The policy applies to both boys sectional play and the girls state tournament.
"The WIAA has been keeping up with public health and medical updates and has recognized the changing environment over the past 24 hours,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said in the release. “As good and responsible citizens, we are adhering to policies consistent to preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
Additionally, the boys and girls 3-Point Challenge competitions will be limited to the participants and one chaperone each.
Cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers, videographers and on-site sponsors will not be permitted to attend games.
The live television broadcast for the state tournaments will continue as scheduled. All games can be watched on WQOW. Radio stations will be given limited clearance to broadcast.
Several Chippewa Valley boys teams are set to compete in the sectional semifinals tonight: Eau Claire North, Chippewa Falls, Altoona, McDonell, Thorp, Cameron and Blair-Taylor.