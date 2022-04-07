Big Rivers
First Team
Andre Renta, sr., Hudson; Noah Feddersen, sr., Menomonie; Will Boser, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Tyler Orr, jr., Rice Lake; Mekhi Shaw, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Michael Schurman, sr., River Falls; Roscoe Rennock, sr., Eau Claire North.
Second Team
CJ Campbell, sr., New Richmond; Mason Monarski, jr., Chippewa Falls; Ethan Campbell, sr., River Falls; LJ Wells, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Evan Tyler, sr., Hudson.
Honorable Mention
Henry Wilkinson, sr., Eau Claire North; Zach Orr, fr., Rice Lake; Mason Stoik, jr., Eau Claire Memorial.
Co-players of the year: Andre Renta, sr., Hudson and Noah Feddersen, sr., Menomonie.
Western Cloverbelt
First Team
Connor Crane, sr., Bloomer; Bo Vollrath, soph., Fall Creek; Cameron Martzke, sr., Fall Creek; Canan Huss, jr., McDonell; Kendon Krogman, jr., Regis; Carsen Hause, sr., Stanley-Boyd.
Second Team
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, soph., Bloomer; Soren Johnson, sr., Fall Creek; Eddie Mittermeyer, jr., McDonell; Joe Janus, sr., McDonell; Lucas Smith, sr., Stanley-Boyd; Brady Potaczek, sr., Stanley-Boyd.
Honorable Mention
Marcus Harelstad, sr., Bloomer; Jack Strand, sr., Bloomer; Ethan Wathke, sr., Osseo-Fairchild; Alex Leis, sr., Regis; Zander Rockow, jr., Regis; Ryan Raether, sr., Thorp.
Player of the year: Bo Vollrath, soph., Fall Creek.
Dunn-St. Croix
First Team
Simon Bauer, sr., Durand; Gunnar Hurlburt, sr., Durand; Kaden Russo, soph., Elk Mound; Luke Webb, sr., Elmwood/Plum City; Jarod Falkner, jr., Mondovi; Connor Ducklow, sr., Spring Valley; Tyler Bowman, sr., Spring Valley.
Second Team
Elijah Entzminger, soph., Colfax; Ethan Hurlburt, soph., Durand; Zackary Nelson, jr., Durand; Ryan Bartig, jr., Elk Mound; Jarrod Pelzel, sr., Elmwood/Plum City; Drew Olson, sr., Glenwood City; Evan Gray, sr., Mondovi.
Honorable Mention
Bryce Sikora, sr., Colfax; Brady Bednarek, sr., Spring Valley; Cade Stasiek, fresh., Spring Valley.
Player of the year: Luke Webb, sr., Elmwood/Plum City.
Dairyland
First Team
Luke Beighley, jr., Whitehall; Cain Fremstad, sr., Blair-Taylor; Daniel Hein, sr., EC Immanuel; Ethan Hunger, sr., Cochrane-Fountain City; Devon McCune, jr., Whitehall; Tristan McRoberts, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Dalton Robinson, sr., Augusta; Britten Rutz, sr., EC Immanuel; Drew Seifert, jr., Alma/Pepin.
Second Team
Colton Brecka, sr., Alma/Pepin; Austin Becker, sr., Cochrane-Fountain City; Tyler Brixen, sr., Augusta; Andrew Lau, sr., EC Immanuel; Dominic McRoberts, jr., Melrose-Mindoro; Evan Nehring, jr., Blair-Taylor; Carson Rieck, sr., Gilmanton; Jaren Swanson, jr., Blair-Taylor; Jonathon Thorn, sr., Whitehall.
Heart O' North
First Team
Tyson Lucas, soph., Cameron; Jax Effertz, jr., Cumberland; Brady Ingersoll, jr., Ladysmith; Cole Lahti, jr., Northwestern; Monte Mayberry, sr., Northwestern; Jase Nelson, jr., Northwestern; Connor Olson, sr., St. Croix Falls.
Second Team
Caiden LaLiberty, jr., Barron; Grant Paetzold, jr., Cameron; Zory Parker, jr., Cameron; Lawson Davis, jr., Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Mitchell Lehman, jr., Ladysmith; Caleb Potaczak, sr., Spooner; Brady Belisle, jr., St. Croix Falls.
Honorable Mention
Kade Jolma, sr., Ashland; Regan Vruwink, jr., Barron; Dylan Razim, jr., Chetek-Weyerhaueser; Henry Schmitt, sr., Hayward; Eli Rogers, jr., Ladysmith; Mason Dupee, sr., Northwestern; Garrett Swan, sr., Spooner.
Player of the year: Brady Ingersoll, jr. Ladysmith.
Middle Border
First Team
Jordan Malmlov, jr., Prescott; Dallas Wallin, soph., Prescott; Colin Hackbarth, sr., St. Croix Central; Jack Janke, sr., Ellsworth; Cameron Thompson, sr., Baldwin-Woodville; Evan Peterson, sr., Altoona.
Second Team
Brayden Bradway, jr., Osceola; Eli Coenen, jr., Baldwin-Woodville; Keegan Ofstie, sr., Baldwin-Woodville; Savion Mull, sr., Somerset; Carson Hinzman, sr., St. Croix Central; Carter Wollan, fresh., Amery.
Honorable Mention
Brandon Stuart, jr., Prescott; Spencer Schultz, sr., Ellsworth; Nic Harney, sr., St. Croix Central; Aiden Russell, sr., Prescott; Rory Hoff, sr., Somerset; Lake DeJongh, soph., Somerset.
Player of the year: Jordan Malmlov, jr., Prescott.
East Lakeland
First Team
Chris Brockman, sr., Bruce; Ryan Popowich, soph., Bruce; Dylan Bowe, jr., Cornell; Blake Moore, sr., Flambeau; Harley Opachan, sr., Flambeau; Matt Elmhorst, sr., New Auburn; Ethan Lotts, sr., New Auburn; Elec Klefstad, jr., Prairie Farm.
Second Team
Noah Lobitz ,soph., Birchwood; Matt Popowich, jr., Bruce; Leo Zimmer, sr., Bruce; Nick Luoma, jr., Clayton; Dawson Kauffman, jr., Flambeau; Dylan Bowen, sr., Lake Holcombe; Tyler Rassbach, jr., Prairie Farm; Albert Blair, jr., Winter.
Honorable Mention
Jake Thomas, jr., Bruce; Colton Zacharias, sr., Clayton; Blake Anders, jr.,Cornell; Triton Robey, sr., New Auburn; Jacob Rassbach, sr., Prairie Farm.
Player of the year: Harley Opachan, sr., Flambeau.
WBCA All-State Teams
Local players selected
Division 1
Honorable Mention
Will Boser, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Andre Renta, sr., Hudson; Mekhi Shaw, sr., Eau Claire Memorial.
Division 2
Honorable Mention
CJ Campbell, sr., New Richmond; Noah Feddersen, sr., Menomonie; Tyler Orr, jr., Rice Lake.
Division 3
Honorable Mention
Carsen Hause, sr., Stanley-Boyd.
Division 4
Honorable Mention
Connor Ducklow, sr., Spring Valley; Devon McCune, jr., Whitehall; Bo Vollrath, soph., Fall Creek; Luke Webb, sr., Elmwood/Plum City.
Division 5
Honorable Mention
Harley Opachan, sr., Flambeau.
WBCA All-Star Game Rosters
Local seniors selected
Division 1
Andre Renta, Hudson; Mekhi Shaw, Eau Claire Memorial.
Division 3
Evan Peterson, Altoona.
Division 4
Tyler Bowman, Spring Valley; Luke Webb, Elmwood/Plum City.
Division 5
Ethan Lotts, New Auburn; Harley Opachan, Flambeau.