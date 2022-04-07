New Richmond at Eau Claire North boys basketball

Eau Claire North's Roscoe Rennock shoots over New Richmond's CJ Campbell on Jan. 21 at North.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Big Rivers

First Team

Andre Renta, sr., Hudson; Noah Feddersen, sr., Menomonie; Will Boser, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Tyler Orr, jr., Rice Lake; Mekhi Shaw, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Michael Schurman, sr., River Falls; Roscoe Rennock, sr., Eau Claire North.

Second Team

CJ Campbell, sr., New Richmond; Mason Monarski, jr., Chippewa Falls; Ethan Campbell, sr., River Falls; LJ Wells, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Evan Tyler, sr., Hudson.

Honorable Mention

Henry Wilkinson, sr., Eau Claire North; Zach Orr, fr., Rice Lake; Mason Stoik, jr., Eau Claire Memorial.

Co-players of the year: Andre Renta, sr., Hudson and Noah Feddersen, sr., Menomonie.

Western Cloverbelt

First Team

Connor Crane, sr., Bloomer; Bo Vollrath, soph., Fall Creek; Cameron Martzke, sr., Fall Creek; Canan Huss, jr., McDonell; Kendon Krogman, jr., Regis; Carsen Hause, sr., Stanley-Boyd.

Second Team

Domanyck Schwarzenberger, soph., Bloomer; Soren Johnson, sr., Fall Creek; Eddie Mittermeyer, jr., McDonell; Joe Janus, sr., McDonell; Lucas Smith, sr., Stanley-Boyd; Brady Potaczek, sr., Stanley-Boyd.

Honorable Mention

Marcus Harelstad, sr., Bloomer; Jack Strand, sr., Bloomer; Ethan Wathke, sr., Osseo-Fairchild; Alex Leis, sr., Regis; Zander Rockow, jr., Regis; Ryan Raether, sr., Thorp.

Player of the year: Bo Vollrath, soph., Fall Creek.

Dunn-St. Croix

First Team

Simon Bauer, sr., Durand; Gunnar Hurlburt, sr., Durand; Kaden Russo, soph., Elk Mound; Luke Webb, sr., Elmwood/Plum City; Jarod Falkner, jr., Mondovi; Connor Ducklow, sr., Spring Valley; Tyler Bowman, sr., Spring Valley.

Second Team

Elijah Entzminger, soph., Colfax; Ethan Hurlburt, soph., Durand; Zackary Nelson, jr., Durand; Ryan Bartig, jr., Elk Mound; Jarrod Pelzel, sr., Elmwood/Plum City; Drew Olson, sr., Glenwood City; Evan Gray, sr., Mondovi.

Honorable Mention

Bryce Sikora, sr., Colfax; Brady Bednarek, sr., Spring Valley; Cade Stasiek, fresh., Spring Valley.

Player of the year: Luke Webb, sr., Elmwood/Plum City.

Dairyland

First Team

Luke Beighley, jr., Whitehall; Cain Fremstad, sr., Blair-Taylor; Daniel Hein, sr., EC Immanuel; Ethan Hunger, sr., Cochrane-Fountain City; Devon McCune, jr., Whitehall; Tristan McRoberts, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Dalton Robinson, sr., Augusta; Britten Rutz, sr., EC Immanuel; Drew Seifert, jr., Alma/Pepin.

Second Team

Colton Brecka, sr., Alma/Pepin; Austin Becker, sr., Cochrane-Fountain City; Tyler Brixen, sr., Augusta; Andrew Lau, sr., EC Immanuel; Dominic McRoberts, jr., Melrose-Mindoro; Evan Nehring, jr., Blair-Taylor; Carson Rieck, sr., Gilmanton; Jaren Swanson, jr., Blair-Taylor; Jonathon Thorn, sr., Whitehall.

Heart O' North

First Team

Tyson Lucas, soph., Cameron; Jax Effertz, jr., Cumberland; Brady Ingersoll, jr., Ladysmith; Cole Lahti, jr., Northwestern; Monte Mayberry, sr., Northwestern; Jase Nelson, jr., Northwestern; Connor Olson, sr., St. Croix Falls.

Second Team

Caiden LaLiberty, jr., Barron; Grant Paetzold, jr., Cameron; Zory Parker, jr., Cameron; Lawson Davis, jr., Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Mitchell Lehman, jr., Ladysmith; Caleb Potaczak, sr., Spooner; Brady Belisle, jr., St. Croix Falls.

Honorable Mention

Kade Jolma, sr., Ashland; Regan Vruwink, jr., Barron; Dylan Razim, jr., Chetek-Weyerhaueser; Henry Schmitt, sr., Hayward; Eli Rogers, jr., Ladysmith; Mason Dupee, sr., Northwestern; Garrett Swan, sr., Spooner.

Player of the year: Brady Ingersoll, jr. Ladysmith.

Middle Border

First Team

Jordan Malmlov, jr., Prescott; Dallas Wallin, soph., Prescott; Colin Hackbarth, sr., St. Croix Central; Jack Janke, sr., Ellsworth; Cameron Thompson, sr., Baldwin-Woodville; Evan Peterson, sr.,  Altoona.

Second Team

Brayden Bradway, jr., Osceola; Eli Coenen, jr., Baldwin-Woodville; Keegan Ofstie, sr., Baldwin-Woodville; Savion Mull, sr., Somerset; Carson Hinzman, sr., St. Croix Central; Carter Wollan, fresh., Amery.

Honorable Mention

Brandon Stuart, jr., Prescott; Spencer Schultz, sr., Ellsworth; Nic Harney, sr., St. Croix Central; Aiden Russell, sr., Prescott; Rory Hoff, sr., Somerset; Lake DeJongh, soph., Somerset.

Player of the year: Jordan Malmlov, jr., Prescott.

East Lakeland

First Team

Chris Brockman, sr., Bruce; Ryan Popowich, soph., Bruce; Dylan Bowe, jr., Cornell; Blake Moore, sr., Flambeau; Harley Opachan, sr., Flambeau; Matt Elmhorst, sr., New Auburn; Ethan Lotts, sr., New Auburn; Elec Klefstad, jr., Prairie Farm.

Second Team

Noah Lobitz ,soph., Birchwood; Matt Popowich, jr., Bruce; Leo Zimmer, sr., Bruce; Nick Luoma, jr., Clayton; Dawson Kauffman, jr., Flambeau; Dylan Bowen, sr., Lake Holcombe; Tyler Rassbach, jr., Prairie Farm; Albert Blair, jr., Winter.

Honorable Mention

Jake Thomas, jr., Bruce; Colton Zacharias, sr., Clayton; Blake Anders, jr.,Cornell; Triton Robey, sr., New Auburn; Jacob Rassbach, sr., Prairie Farm.

Player of the year: Harley Opachan, sr., Flambeau.

WBCA All-State Teams

Local players selected

Division 1

Honorable Mention

Will Boser, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Andre Renta, sr., Hudson; Mekhi Shaw, sr., Eau Claire Memorial.

Division 2

Honorable Mention

CJ Campbell, sr., New Richmond; Noah Feddersen, sr., Menomonie; Tyler Orr, jr., Rice Lake.

Division 3

Honorable Mention

Carsen Hause, sr., Stanley-Boyd.

Division 4

Honorable Mention

Connor Ducklow, sr., Spring Valley; Devon McCune, jr., Whitehall; Bo Vollrath, soph., Fall Creek; Luke Webb, sr., Elmwood/Plum City.

Division 5

Honorable Mention

Harley Opachan, sr., Flambeau.

WBCA All-Star Game Rosters

Local seniors selected

Division 1

Andre Renta, Hudson; Mekhi Shaw, Eau Claire Memorial.

Division 3

Evan Peterson, Altoona.

Division 4

Tyler Bowman, Spring Valley; Luke Webb, Elmwood/Plum City.

Division 5

Ethan Lotts, New Auburn; Harley Opachan, Flambeau.