While Dalton Banks becomes a three-time selection, the depth of Eau Claire boys prep basketball is reflected on the Leader-Telegram’s 2020 All-City basketball team.
Banks became North’s all-time leading scorer and moved into the city’s No. 3 spot with a career total of 1,832 points while Caden Boser, his rival at Memorial, chosen for the second time, tops the Old Abe list with 1,288 points and takes over the city’s No. 9 position.
Also selected for the second time is Memorial’s Tanner Linduski.
But that’s only a start. Throw in North’s Ashton Kallstrom and Chad Kron, Branton Paulsrud of Regis and Ryan Zimmerman of Immanuel Lutheran and you add to the elite group.
But there’s also Abe Rocksvold and Gabe Ruffini of Regis, Ethan Van Grunsven of Memorial and Ben Oster of Immanuel.
They’re all worthy and are recognized on this year’s two-level team.
Headed by North and Immanuel’s 17 wins and 16 by Regis, they led the four teams to a successful 59-35 season cut short by the spreading coronavirus disease.
Not much more needs to be said about Banks, who led the Huskies in all major statistical categories in emerging into one of the state’s top players.
Besides scoring 593 points this year at an average of 23.7, the 6-2 four-year player led his team with an average of 11 rebounds and 5.1 assists. To top it off, he also set the pace in steals and blocked shots.
“He gets my vote as (Wisconsin’s) Mr. Basketball,” said Hudson coach John Dornfeld. “He does everything and makes his teammates better.”
The mercurial Banks, heading to Division I Southern Illinois, hit a high of 46 points against Rochester Mayo and tallied 30 or more in six others. He also had triple-double games in terms of points, rebounds and assists.
Boser is another four-year player who capped his career with a season of 437 points at an average of 23.0 per game. He was a unique 6-8 player who could step outside and hit the 3’s besides dominating under the basket. He is headed to Division I Missouri-Kansas City.
Like Banks, he led the Abes in most major categories. Although he missed four games, he pulled 251 rebounds at an average of 13.2 and was credited with 75 assists and 32 blocked shots. He had high games of 41, 39 and 35 points.
“Caden put in a lot of time to get to the skill level he reached,” Memorial coach Chad Brieske said. “It will be exciting to see what he takes to the next level.”
Linduski was a steady, two-year player who scored 590 career points for the Abes, tallying 322 at a 14.0 average the past season. He also pulled 110 rebounds and had 60 assists with a high game of 24.
“All through our ups and downs, Tanner and Ethan (Van Grunsven) were the two rocks who provided great leadership,” Coach Brieske said.
Paulsrud was the chief scoring threat for Regis, drawing defenses out on him because of his long-range accuracy.
He hit 66 3-pointers and led the team with 320 points at an average of 16.0. He had high games of 30, 29 and 28. His absence due to illness in the Ramblers’ tournament loss was evident.
“Paulsrud was a top shooter and improved as a player,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. “It was unfortunate he was injured the week of our tournament game.”
He finished with 593 career points with the help of 130 3-pointers.
Although limited by an ankle injury late in the season, Kallstrom shot 55% from the field and scored 371 points at a 16.9 average and was one of a threesome who powered the Husky attack.
“He worked at it and had an incredible year,” North coach Todd Marks said. “He bought into whatever we asked and gave us a huge lift.”
The 6-1 senior had high games of 34 and two of 27 and totaled 603 career points.
Kron stood out with his play on both ends of the court. He scored 24 points in North’s sectional loss to Kimberly and shot 51% from the floor, winding up with 346 at a 13.4 average. Defensively he was usually assigned the opponent’s top threat.
“He was one of the best defensive players in the Big Rivers,” Marks said. “He also improved his offensive game and with his toughness, he’s a key man for us looking forward.”
The smooth-driving 6-0 junior ranked second on the team in rebounds (72) and assists (77) and has 565 career points heading into his senior season.
In Immanuel’s successful season, Zimmerman was a key man with his exceptional shooting ability. He scored 428 points at an 18.6 average.
“Ryan had to come ready to play every game because the other teams were out to stop him,” coach Tom Williams said. “He did that and the others stepped up.”
The 5-10 junior made 58 3-pointers and shot 80% from the free throw line. He hit a high of 34 and has 639 career points heading into his senior season.
On the second level, Rocksvold, a 6-6 senior, averaged 13.0 points with a total of 286 and was praised by Coach Brenner for his consistent play. He also led in rebounds with 165 and was second in assists with 46 and had 39 blocked shots. He has three-year totals of 521 points, 264 rebounds and 89 assists.
Brenner was pleased that Ruffini stepped in when a point guard was needed and directed the team. He scored 179 points at a 7.8 clip. He led the team with 79 assists and 48 steals.
Van Grunsven was a four-year player at Memorial who scored 203 points this season and 475 in his career with 73 3-pointers. He was cited for his leadership and all-around play.
Oster was an exceptional rebounder for his 6-3 size. He pulled 220 boards at a 9.6 clip and also added 304 points at a 13.2 average shooting 54% from the floor. His two-year totals were 437 points and 324 rebounds.
The team was selected in part by the recommendations of the city coaches.
Level 1
Dalton Banks, North 6-2 Sr. 593 23.7
Caden Boser, Memorial 6-8 Sr. 437 23.0
Branton Paulsrud, Regis, 5-11 Sr. 320 16.0
Ashton Kallstrom, North 6-1 Sr. 371 16.9
Tanner Linduski, Memorial, 6-3 Sr. 322 14.0
Ryan Zimmerman, Immanuel 5-10 Jr. 428 18.6
Chad Kron, North 6-0 Jr. 346 13.8
Level 2
Abe Rocksvold, Regis, 6-6 Sr. 286 13.0
Ethan Van Grunsven, 6-0 Sr. 203 8.8
Gabe Ruffini, Regis, 6-0 Sr. 179 17.8
Ben Oster, Immnauel 6-3 Sr. 304 13.2