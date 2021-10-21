The first thing that stands out when you see Noah Feddersen on the court is obviously his size. But don’t think that’s the only reason he’s set to become the first Menomonie basketball player in years to go on to the Division I college ranks.
The 6-foot-9 senior is also an exceptional passer and a versatile defender, two skills that helped convince North Dakota State he was worth a spot on its roster as part of its 2022 recruiting class. He announced his verbal commitment to the Bison last week, selecting the school over offers from American and UW-Green Bay among others.
Both those skills will be particularly honed after his final season with the Mustangs. Feddersen, who projects as a big man at the next level, will likely handle Menomonie’s point guard duties this winter.
“It’s a little different,” Feddersen said. “I haven’t really done it before, but I’m excited for it. I think I can make the players around me a lot better by forcing more defenders to come onto me. I can get other guys open shots.”
Graduations at guard helped spur the move, as well as Menomonie coach Matt Riley’s belief in Feddersen.
Feddersen averaged 13 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Mustangs last winter, perhaps not the gaudy numbers you’d expect from a DI prospect. But Riley said he was often double- and triple-teamed by opposing defenses while still serving as a reliable distributor. The defensive effort didn’t wane either, with Feddersen showing an ability to guard all five positions.
“I don’t think a lot of people understand how good of a passer he is,” Riley said. “We’re going to put the ball in his hands a lot and have him bring the ball up, get into different actions and then get him down in the post.”
Riley racked his brain with other coaches and Menomonie staff trying to figure out the last time the school sent a basketball player to the NCAA’s top division. He believes you have to go back to John Ellenson, who played collegiately for Marquette and Wisconsin from 1986 to 1991. In the time since, he raised two DI sons in Henry and Wally.
“It’s a huge accomplishment for our program, for our community, for our school,” Riley said. “A very exciting time.”
After starting out with DII offers, American broke the DI ice for Feddersen in July. A trip to Fargo, North Dakota, had him ready to commit on the spot, though coaches told him to take a bit more time to ruminate. He appreciated the relatively short distance from Menomonie, the campus and surrounding area as well as the staff’s philosophy.
“When I took my visit up there I really fit in with their players and also their coaches,” Feddersen said. “Everything they believe in and everything they coach to their guys and preach to their guys, it is a lot of similar stuff that I have been taught.”
The program’s history of success didn’t hurt, either. The Bison secured March Madness tickets via a conference title in 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020. NDSU is coming off a 15-12 season, falling in the Summit League tournament to eventual March darling Oral Roberts.
“They’ve been pretty hot recently,” Feddersen said. “Hard to walk away from an opportunity to go play in March Madness. That’d be pretty sweet.”
Feddersen still has a few items on his docket before making the trip west, starting with his play on the football field. A tight end, he’s the top receiver on a Menomonie squad that starts its playoff journey Friday against Monona Grove.
“Without playing football I’d definitely be a lot different basketball player,” Feddersen said. “Just from the strength and lifting part of it, we’re in the weight room in the mornings every summer Monday through Thursday at 5:30 lifting together. It’s something that has definitely helped me gain size and then just through practice and games just become so much more physical. That’s translates over to the basketball court. Obviously you can’t knock people over and tackle them in basketball, but defense and posting up and all of that, it has definitely helped a lot.”
Menomonie is a No. 2 seed in a loaded sectional that also features Waunakee and DeForest.
“We’ve obviously had a really good past but haven’t been back to Madison, haven’t been down to state for 15 or so years,” Feddersen said. “Our bracket is pretty loaded this year. Some people see that as a bad thing, but we just see it as an opportunity.”
When that playoff run ends, he’ll be looking to start a new one on the hardwood.
“With being kind of the main guy and losing six seniors from last year, I’m going to have to do a lot more things even than last year,” Feddersen said. “We’ve got a pretty young team, so also being a leader for them, making them the best that they can be. A lot of them haven’t played a lot of varsity, but I think they have the opportunity to be really good. It’s just pushing them every day at practice.”