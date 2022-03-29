Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey

Hudson goalie Aiden Tepper-Engh and defenseman Max Giblin (2) track the puck against Eau Claire Memorial on Jan. 20 at Hobbs Ice Center.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Big Rivers

First Team

Goalie: Bridger Fixmer, sr., Chippewa Falls. Defense: Max Giblin, sr., Hudson; Luke Lindsay, sr., Eau Claire Memorial. Forward: Peyton Platter, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Zach Kochendorfer, sr., Hudson; Matthew Mauer, sr., Hudson.

Second Team

Goalie: Aiden Tepper-Engh, soph., Hudson. Defense: Brody Dietz, soph., Hudson; Sam Feck, sr., Eau Claire North. Forward: Carter Mears, sr., Hudson; Connor Byrne, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Adam Timm, soph., Rice Lake.

Honorable Mention

Goalie: Tristan Bock, jr., Eau Claire North; Jayden Serene, jr., River Falls. Defense: Dylan Byrne, soph, Eau Claire Memorial; Nick Madsen, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Sam Brennan, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Carsten Reeg, sr., Chippewa Falls; Easton Schmit, jr., New Richmond; Ben Hahn, jr., New Richmond. Forward: Ben Parent, sr., Hudson; Jack Bowe, jr., Chippewa Falls; Ben Carlson, sr., Chippewa Falls; Owen Krista, sr., Chippewa Falls; Cole Fenske, sr., Rice Lake; Teagan Scheurer, sr., Rice Lake; Jace Fitzgerald, jr., Rice Lake; Caden Sutter, sr., Eau Claire North; Carter Plante, sr., Eau Claire North; Reece Hubmer, jr., New Richmond; Brock Unger, sr., New Richmond.

Co-players of the year: Peyton Platter, sr., Eau Claire Memorial and Max Giblin, sr., Hudson.

Middle Border

First Team

Goalie: Dominic Hite, sr., Baldwin-Woodville; Logan Abric, jr., Hayward. Defense: Blake Lokken, jr., Baldwin-Woodville; Brock Sawicki, jr., Somerset. Forward: Evan Gustafson, jr., Regis/Altoona/McDonell; Justin Walter, sr., Amery; Vincent Greene, soph., Amery; Sam Sykora, sr., Baldwin-Woodville; Bazl Cook, sr., Baldwin-Woodville; Trenton Veenendall, sr., Baldwin-Woodville; Owen McDonough, sr., Somerset; Antonio Gomez, sr., Somerset.

Honorable Mention

Defense: Austin Holmberg, sr., Amery; Corey Rose, sr., Somerset. Forward: Reece Atkins, sr., Amery; Davis Paulsen, jr., Baldwin-Woodville; Kayleb Martin, sr., Hayward; Noah Bailey, sr., Somerset.

Player of the year: Dominic Hite, sr., Baldwin-Woodville.