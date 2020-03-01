Chippewa Falls earned a No. 2 seed in Division 1 and Rice Lake earned a No. 4 seed in Division 2 for the upcoming WIAA state hockey tournament, the WIAA announced Sunday.
Chi-Hi, which bested Hudson 2-1 in the sectional finals Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids, will play third-seeded Verona on Friday at 12:15 p.m. at Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
The winner of the matchup will face the winner of No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 University School of Milwaukee on Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. For Verona, this marks the second straight season it will meet a Chippewa Valley squad at state. The Tigers ended Eau Claire North's season last year with a 5-1 triumph.
Verona punched its ticket to Madison with a 5-2 victory against Madison Edgewood Saturday.
Rice Lake will meet top-seeded St. Mary's Springs in Division 2 at 10 a.m. Thursday. The Warriors rolled over Hayward 7-2 on Saturday in Superior to keep their season alive.
St. Mary's Springs breezed by Waupun 6-0 in the sectional finals. The winner of Thursday's matchup will face the winner of No. 2 Northland Pines and No. 3 Somerset on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
This is the first year of a two-year experiment that split prep boys hockey into two divisions. The smallest 32 programs were split off to make up the D2 field.
The sectional victories ended long state droughts for both Chippewa Falls and Rice Lake. The Cardinals last made the trip to Madison in 1999, while the Warriors last went in 2009. This marks Chi-Hi's sixth appearance at state and Rice Lake's third.
Hudson girls hockey, which ended the Eau Claire Area Stars' season Saturday, received a No. 3 seed and will play No. 2 Xavier Co-Op at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.