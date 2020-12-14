The Chippewa Valley was home to some of Wisconsin’s top football talents and teams this fall, even while everyone dealt with the uncertainty and constant roadblocks that came with the pandemic. On Monday, some of the area’s finest were rewarded for their commitment.
Mondovi running back Tanner Marsh, Cumberland wide receiver Jack Martens and Menomonie linebacker Will Ockler were all named Associated Press first team all-state selections, with Marsh being a unanimous pick by a panel of sports reporters from around the state.
Stanley-Boyd kicker Michael Karlen was a second team selection, while honorable mention honors were bestowed upon Cumberland quarterback Maddux Allen, Durand running back Simon Bauer, Blair-Taylor running back Matthew Brandenburg and Chippewa Falls punter Jack Meyer.
Blair-Taylor coach Andy Nehring, who helped the Wildcats go from a winless team three years ago to undefeated this fall, was one of six candidates for the AP’s coach of the year honor.
Muskego defensive back Hunter Wohler, a Wisconsin recruit, was unanimously selected as the AP state player of the year for a second season in a row. Edgar’s Jerry Sinz was named the coach of the year.
The Associated Press will release two teams this year, one consisting of players who competed in the fall and one of players who competed in the newly formed alternative spring period. Only two schools in the Leader-Telegram’s coverage area, Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North, opted to push fall sports offerings to the spring.
Marsh was the Cloverbelt co-offensive player of the year after leading the state with 2,043 rushing yards. He bested the second-place finisher by more than 600 yards according to WisSports.net. He was a finalist for WisSports’ Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch Award, given to the state’s top senior running back, and was truly the engine of a Mondovi offense that helped the Buffaloes to a 7-2 season.
Martens, who was previously named this year’s Leader-Telegram All-Northwest player of the year, caught 86 passes for 1,136 yards while accounting for 19 total touchdowns.
A future Division I player at South Dakota, Martens graduates with a historic resume. He ranks second in Wisconsin history with 250 career receptions, third with 3,305 career receiving yards and fifth with 37 receiving touchdowns. He was a finalist for AP player of the year after helping the Beavers to an undefeated season.
Ockler was a three-year starter on both sides of the ball for the Mustangs, a truly rare feat in the Big Rivers. This year he accumulated 56 tackles, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, eight sacks, an interception and two blocked kicks in just five games of work.
Karlen led the state in field goals, hitting on 11 of his 14 attempts with a long of 46 yards. He also nailed 20 of his 23 extra points.
Player of the year
Hunter Wohler accepted the challenge of leadership this season.
“I’m not a super-outspoken guy so for me it was stepping into that leader role being a senior this year,” he said. “I feel like I had to grow into a new part of me.”
The senior safety from Muskego continued to lead by example but made a point of becoming more vocal and providing positive energy during a high school football season played under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those intangibles helped produce another banner season for Warriors football team.
Muskego finished 9-0 for its third straight undefeated season. Wohler earned first-team all-state distinction from the Associated Press for the third straight year and for the second season in a row was the unanimous pick as the state player of the year by a vote of statewide media.
As a USA Today preseason All-American, the future Wisconsin Badger was the Muskego’s star player, but he noted that he was one of many leaders in a program that boosts of 188 players.
“I do think there were 40 leaders on this team,” he said. “That is what made the team so special.”
Six other players were nominated for state player of the year: Homestead defensive end Ayo Adebogun, Muskego running back Alex Current, Edgar linebacker Austin Dahlke, Cumberland receiver Jack Martens, Lake Mills quarterback Adam Moen and Appleton Xavier linebacker Mac Strand.
Wohler ranked second on Muskego with 78 tackles, 45 solo, and intercepted two passes. His ability to diagnose plays and cover a lot of territory were huge factors in the Warriors allowing 7.3 points and 188 yards per game. Those are the best numbers of Muskego’s three-year run.
Wohler also dabbled on offense. He got his first carries at running back since middle school and finished with eight carries for 126 yards, a 15.8-yard average, and scored twice.
In his final game, a 31-7 win over Menomonee Falls in the second round of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s shortened postseason, he returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and finished with 11 tackles, five solo.
“The group was tight this year. We had a whole lot of seniors, so we were very senior-led,” he said. “It was the perfect group to go out with.”
Now it’s on to Wisconsin. Wohler plans to make his commitment official on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. At that point, he’ll officially join a recruiting class that ranks 15th in the nation, according to Rivals.com.
“I’m so excited,” he said. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but I’m ready for it. I think I have the right group of support to help me work through it and to keep me on my feet, keep me going every day.
“The group of guys who are committed there that are going to be in my class and my teammates every day, it’s a special group.”
Coach of the year
It was a high school football season unlike any other even for Jerry Sinz, who thought he had seen it all in 46 years as head coach at Edgar High School.
While quite a few teams shifted their seasons to next spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic and others were forced to pull the plug after a few games, Edgar did what it has always done under Sinz – win big and win often.
The Wildcats rolled to a 9-0 record, outscoring opponents 398-41, with a team Sinz called one of the top four or five he has ever coached. That’s saying a lot, since Sinz has guided Edgar to 13 state championship games and seven titles.
For leading Edgar through a roller-coaster season, Sinz has been voted Associated Press coach of the year in a vote by statewide media. Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christina’s Ryan Eigenberg, Muskego’s Ken Krause, Blair-Taylor’s Andy Nehring, Racine Lutheran’s Scott Smith and Whitefish Bay’s Jake Wolter were also considered.
“It was kind of fun,” Sinz said. “Our coaching staff took it as a challenge. Sometimes we’d practice on a Tuesday and Wednesday against a certain opponent and go through all of our offensive and defensive game plan and then find out on Wednesday night or Thursday morning, ‘Oh, we’re not playing them guys now. We’re going to play somebody else.’
“So you’d just have to completely switch your mindset on what you were going to see and maybe even where the game was going to be, now with only one day to try to prepare. We could have never, ever accomplished that unless we had a team that was very experienced, very intelligent.”
When several Marawood Conference opponents weren’t able to play, Edgar picked up games against larger schools Onalaska, Portage and Shawano. All three of those teams played in Division 2 in the WIAA’s two-week postseason, while Edgar was a Division 6 school.
“They would have been willing to play anybody,” Sinz said of his team. “It didn’t make any difference if a team was Division 1, 2, 3, 4, they didn’t care. They weren’t overly concerned if we might lose one. They just wanted to play.”
During a normal season, Edgar would have been favored to make it back to Camp Randall Stadium to play for another state championship. Despite that, Sinz said there’s no regrets.
“It was fun. It was rewarding. Nobody ever held any grudges or felt bad that we didn’t get a chance,” he said. “But I’m sure secretly they probably felt bad they didn’t get a chance to play for a gold ball.”
Sinz, a 2003 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, has a 440-85 career record and is second behind only Bob Hyland of St. Mary’s Springs in victories in state history.
Before the season, Sinz said he was “seriously considering” retiring after this season but now plans to return next year when he hopes things are back to normal.
“I don’t want the final year to be this year,” he said.
The 2020 AP all-state team
Fall season
x — unanimous selection. Area players listed in bold.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: x -Hunter Wohler, 6-2, 205, sr., Muskego
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jerry Sinz, Edgar
OFFENSE
First team
QB: Adam Moen, 6-3, 190, sr., Lake Mills
RB: x-Alex Current, 5-11, 185, sr., Muskego
RB: x-Tanner Marsh, 5-9, 185, sr., Mondovi
RB: Kraig Armstrong, 5-10, 172, sr., Mauston
OL: x-JP Benzschawel, 6-7, 275, sr., Grafton
OL: x-Joe Brunner, 6-6, 305, jr., Whitefish Bay
OL: x-Carson Hinzman, 6-5, 280, jr., St. Croix Central
OL: Kyle Mason, 6-1, 225, sr., Muskego
OL: Marcus Mbow, 6-5, 310, sr., Wauwatosa East
WR/TE: Jack Martens, 6-0, 195, sr., Cumberland
WR/TE: Drew Biber, 6-5, 215, sr., Cedarburg
PK: Branden Fischer, 5-11, 170, sr., Watertown
ALL-PURPOSE: Nolan Kraus, 6-0, 185, sr., Racine Lutheran
ALL-PURPOSE: Brye Hardel, 6-1, 225, sr., Iola-Scandinavia
Second team
QB: Joshua Bauer, 6-0, 196, sr., Oshkosh Lourdes
RB: Kyle Brewster, 6-0, 181, sr., Edgar
RB: Brycen Cashin, 5-8, 180, jr., Stevens Point Pacelli
RB: Cam Devine, 6-4, 224, sr., Brookfield Central
OL: Nathan Gribble, 6-5, 290, sr., West Salem
OL: Jack Kaiser, 6-4, 275, sr., Potosi-Cassville
OL: Evan Ladwig, 6-5, 275, sr., Plymouth
OL: Jim Schwaab, 6-4, 285, sr., Catholic Memorial
OL: Gabe Sporle, 5-11, 225, sr., Mineral Point
WR/TE: Jaxson Retrum, 6-4, 195, sr., Lake Mills
WR/TE: Colin Girdaukas, 6-1, 190, jr.., Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian
PK: Michael Karlen, 5-9, 165, jr., Stanley-Boyd
ALL-PURPOSE: Luna Larson, 6-2, 210, jr., Baraboo
ALL-PURPOSE: Robby Michael, 5-10, 165, jr., Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian
Defense
First team
DL: Harrison Kielar, 6-4, 225, sr., Brookfield East
DL: Kelby Petersen, 6-4, 255, sr., Marshall
DL: Brian Radish, 6-3, 225, sr., Muskego
DE/OLB: x-Ayo Adebogun, 6-2, 215, sr., Homestead
DE/OLB: Hayden Nelson, 6-4, 240, sr., Brookfield Central
ILB: Austin Dahlke, 6-0, 195, sr., Edgar
ILB: Will Ockler, 5-11, 187, sr.., Menomonie
ILB: Mac Strand, 6-1, 220, sr., Appleton Xavier
DB: x-Hunter Wohler, 6-2, 205, sr., Muskego
DB: Jackson Labs, 5-11, 165, sr., Rhinelander
DB: Alex Oechsner, 5-10, 175, sr., Catholic Memorial
P: Branden Fischer, 5-11, 170, sr., Watertown
Second team
DL: Brett Krenke, 5-11, 215, sr., Madison Edgewood
DL: Mila Stephens, 6-0, 360, jr., Catholic Memorial
DL: Adam Thompson, 6-2, 250, sr., Northwestern
DE/OLB: Owen Arnett, 6-0, 210, sr., Arrowhead
DE/OLB: Daniel Martens, 5-11, 184, jr., Franklin
ILB: Orion Boe, 6-0, 225, sr., D.C. Everest
ILB: Will Straka, 6-1, 215, sr., Mineral Point
ILB: Charlie Weber, 6-1, 197, sr., Oshkosh Lourdes
DB: CJ Boyd, 6-1, 190, sr., University School
DB: Jackson Trudgeon, 6-1, 175, jr., Madison Edgewood
DB: Grover Bortolotti, 5-10. 175, sr., Whitefish Bay
P: Mason Wiesner, 6-2, 195, sr., Manawa
Honorable mention
Maddux Allen, jr., QB, Cumberland; Simon Bauer, jr., RB, Durand; Josh Boardman, jr., de, De Soto; Matthew Brandenburg, sr., RB, Blair-Taylor; Myles Burkett, jr., QB, Franklin; Will Campbell, jr., LB, Kaukauna; Micah Cody, sr., RB/LB, Lakeside Lutheran; Aydan Dautermann, sr., WR/DB, Slinger; Michal Dul, sr., QB, Mosinee; Cole Ebert, jr., DL, Reedsville; Emett Grunwald, Sr., LB/RB, Medford; Colton Hougom, sr., OL, Onalaska; Brady Hoppert, sr., QB, Greendale Martin Luther; Billy Howard, sr. LB, Menomonee Falls; Eden Jacobson, sr., RB/LB, Spencer/Columbus Catholic; Ben Janowski, sr. OL, Menomonee Falls; Jordan Jossart, ILB, sr., Adams-Friendship; Quincy Klister, sr., LB/RB, Wrightstown; Brock Lampe, sr., LB, Kenosha Bradford; Drayton Lehman, sr., WR, Mosinee; Jack Luedtke, sr., DB/WR, Plymouth; Ryan Lund, OL/DL, sr., Cambridge; Jon Mathieu, sr., RB/OLB, Sheboygan Falls; Jack McKellips, sr. CB, Oshkosh Lourdes; Dominik McVay, jr., WR, Mineral Point; Jack Meyer, sr., P, Chippewa Falls; Justin Miller, sr., QB, Highland; Tyler Nachreiner, sr., DB/WR, River Valley; John O’Donnell, sr., TE/DE, Lakeside Lutheran; Dayo Oye, jr., RB, St. Croix Falls; Zach Peterson, sr., DB, Oak Creek; Cole Raisbeck, sr., OL, Lancaster; Carson Robaidek, sr., WR, Bonduel; Quentin Redding, sr. WR/DB, Menomonee Falls; Albert Romero, sr., RB, Onalaska; Preston Ruedinger, sr., WR, Oshkosh Lourdes Academy; Tate Sauerwein, sr., RB/LB, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Tristan Schelvan, Sr., QB, Amherst; Ezra Stein, sr., QB/ILB/PK, Cambridge; Liam Stumpf, sr., QB/DB; Mineral Point; Quinn Taege, sr., DE/TE, Freedom; Zach Wallace, sr., RB, Burlington; Hudson Weber, sr., WR, Onalaska; Nathan Zawicki, sr., DE, Racine Lutheran; Ray Zuleger, sr., QB, Appleton Xavier.