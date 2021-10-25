Durand at Spring Valley football

Durand's Parker Traun celebrates a fumble recovery during a game against Spring Valley on Friday, Aug. 20 in Spring Valley.

 Staff photo by Spencer Flaten

All times 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

Division 1

Sectional 1

Top half

No. 5 Chippewa Falls at No. 1 Kimberly

No. 7 Neenah at No. 3 Appleton North

Bottom half

No. 4 Oak Creek at No. 1 Franklin

No. 6 Marquette at No. 2 Bay Port

Sectional 2

Top half

No. 4 Fond du Lac at No. 1 Sun Prarie

No. 3 Middleton at No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

Bottom half

No. 4 Arrowhead at No. 1 Mukwonago

No. 3 Hamilton at No. 2 Muskego

Division 2

Sectional 1

Top half

No. 4 River Falls at No. 1 Waunakee, 2 p.m. Saturday

No. 3 DeForest at No. 2 Menomonie

Bottom half

No. 4 Hartford at No. 1 De Pere

No. 7 Slinger at No. 3 Pulaski

Sectional 2

Top half

No. 4 Waterford at No. 1 Union Grove

No. 6 Kettle Moraine at No. 2 Badger

Bottom half

No. 4 Nicolet at No. 1 Homestead

No. 3 Wauwatosa West at No. 2 Germantown

Division 3

Sectional 1

Top half

No. 4 Baraboo at No. 1 Mosinee

No. 7 Onalaska at No. 3 Rice Lake

Bottom half

No. 4 Waupaca at No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 2 Menasha

Sectional 2

Top half

No. 5 Monroe at No. 1 Greendale

No. 7 New Berlin Eisenhower at No. 6 Jefferson

Bottom half

No. 5 Pewaukee at No. 1 Plymouth

No. 3 Port Washington at No. 2 Whitefish Bay

Division 4

Sectional 1

Top half

No. 4 West Salem at No. 1 Northwestern

No. 3 Osceola at No. 2 Ellsworth

Bottom half

No. 4 Berlin at No. 1 Wisconsin Dells

No. 6 Little Chute at No. 2 Freedom

Sectional 2

Top half

No. 5 Kewaskum at No. 1 Edgewood

No. 3 Lake Mills at No. 2 Columbus

Bottom half

No. 4 Wrightstown at Catholic Memorial, 7:15 p.m.

No. 3 Kohler/Sheboygan Christian/Seboygan Luth. at No. 2 Denmark

Division 5

Sectional 1

Top half

No. 5 Stanley-Boyd at No. 1 Aquinas

No. 6 Saint Croix Falls at No. 2 Stratford

Bottom half

No. 4 Kewaunee at No. 1 Amherst

No. 3 Brillion at No. 2 Wittenberg-Birnamwood

Sectional 2

Top half

No. 4 Belleville at No. 1 Marshall

No. 3 Richland Center at No. 2 Brodhead/Juda

Bottom half

No. 5 Mayville at No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran

No. 3 Campbellsport at No. 2 Racine Lutheran

Division 6

Sectional 1

Top half

No. 5 Boyceville at No. 1 Durand

No. 7 Grantsburg at No. 3 Unity

Bottom half

No. 4 Abbotsford at No. 1 Colby

No. 6 Auburndale at No. 2 Markesan

Sectional 2

Top half

No. 5 Mondovi at No. 1 Darlington

No. 7 Lancaster at No. 3 Cuba City

Bottom half

No. 4 Waterloo at No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic

No. 3 St. Mary's Springs at No. 2 Cedar Grove-Belgium

Division 7

Sectional 1

Top half

No. 5 Glenwood City at No. 1 Regis

No. 3 Pepin/Alma at No. 2 Spring Valley

Bottom half

No. 4 Edgar at No. 1 Hurley

No. 3 Pacelli at No. 2 Coleman

Sectional 2

Top half

No. 5 Potosi/Cassville at No. 1 Highland

No. 3 Bangor at No. 2 Cashton

Bottom half

No. 4 Black Hawk/Warren at No. 1 Hilbert, 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 6 Catholic Central at No. 2 Reedsville

8-man

Sectional 1

No. 2 Shell Lake at No. 1 Luck

No. 2 Wabeno/Laona at No. 1 Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas

Sectional 2

No. 2 Prairie Farm at No. 1 Gilman

No. 3 Belmont at No. 1 Newman Catholic