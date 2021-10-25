All times 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
Division 1
Sectional 1
Top half
No. 5 Chippewa Falls at No. 1 Kimberly
No. 7 Neenah at No. 3 Appleton North
Bottom half
No. 4 Oak Creek at No. 1 Franklin
No. 6 Marquette at No. 2 Bay Port
Sectional 2
Top half
No. 4 Fond du Lac at No. 1 Sun Prarie
No. 3 Middleton at No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
Bottom half
No. 4 Arrowhead at No. 1 Mukwonago
No. 3 Hamilton at No. 2 Muskego
Division 2
Sectional 1
Top half
No. 4 River Falls at No. 1 Waunakee, 2 p.m. Saturday
No. 3 DeForest at No. 2 Menomonie
Bottom half
No. 4 Hartford at No. 1 De Pere
No. 7 Slinger at No. 3 Pulaski
Sectional 2
Top half
No. 4 Waterford at No. 1 Union Grove
No. 6 Kettle Moraine at No. 2 Badger
Bottom half
No. 4 Nicolet at No. 1 Homestead
No. 3 Wauwatosa West at No. 2 Germantown
Division 3
Sectional 1
Top half
No. 4 Baraboo at No. 1 Mosinee
No. 7 Onalaska at No. 3 Rice Lake
Bottom half
No. 4 Waupaca at No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco
No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 2 Menasha
Sectional 2
Top half
No. 5 Monroe at No. 1 Greendale
No. 7 New Berlin Eisenhower at No. 6 Jefferson
Bottom half
No. 5 Pewaukee at No. 1 Plymouth
No. 3 Port Washington at No. 2 Whitefish Bay
Division 4
Sectional 1
Top half
No. 4 West Salem at No. 1 Northwestern
No. 3 Osceola at No. 2 Ellsworth
Bottom half
No. 4 Berlin at No. 1 Wisconsin Dells
No. 6 Little Chute at No. 2 Freedom
Sectional 2
Top half
No. 5 Kewaskum at No. 1 Edgewood
No. 3 Lake Mills at No. 2 Columbus
Bottom half
No. 4 Wrightstown at Catholic Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
No. 3 Kohler/Sheboygan Christian/Seboygan Luth. at No. 2 Denmark
Division 5
Sectional 1
Top half
No. 5 Stanley-Boyd at No. 1 Aquinas
No. 6 Saint Croix Falls at No. 2 Stratford
Bottom half
No. 4 Kewaunee at No. 1 Amherst
No. 3 Brillion at No. 2 Wittenberg-Birnamwood
Sectional 2
Top half
No. 4 Belleville at No. 1 Marshall
No. 3 Richland Center at No. 2 Brodhead/Juda
Bottom half
No. 5 Mayville at No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran
No. 3 Campbellsport at No. 2 Racine Lutheran
Division 6
Sectional 1
Top half
No. 5 Boyceville at No. 1 Durand
No. 7 Grantsburg at No. 3 Unity
Bottom half
No. 4 Abbotsford at No. 1 Colby
No. 6 Auburndale at No. 2 Markesan
Sectional 2
Top half
No. 5 Mondovi at No. 1 Darlington
No. 7 Lancaster at No. 3 Cuba City
Bottom half
No. 4 Waterloo at No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
No. 3 St. Mary's Springs at No. 2 Cedar Grove-Belgium
Division 7
Sectional 1
Top half
No. 5 Glenwood City at No. 1 Regis
No. 3 Pepin/Alma at No. 2 Spring Valley
Bottom half
No. 4 Edgar at No. 1 Hurley
No. 3 Pacelli at No. 2 Coleman
Sectional 2
Top half
No. 5 Potosi/Cassville at No. 1 Highland
No. 3 Bangor at No. 2 Cashton
Bottom half
No. 4 Black Hawk/Warren at No. 1 Hilbert, 1 p.m. Saturday
No. 6 Catholic Central at No. 2 Reedsville
8-man
Sectional 1
No. 2 Shell Lake at No. 1 Luck
No. 2 Wabeno/Laona at No. 1 Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas
Sectional 2
No. 2 Prairie Farm at No. 1 Gilman
No. 3 Belmont at No. 1 Newman Catholic