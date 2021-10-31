Sorry, an error occurred.
Menomonie football coach Mike Sinz celebrates with Nick Haviland during a game against Rice Lake on Friday, Oct. 1 in Menomonie.
All times 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
No. 3 Appleton North at No. 1 Kimberly
No. 2 Bay Port at No. 1 Franklin
No. 3 Middleton at No. 1 Sun Prairie
No. 2 Muskego at No. 1 Mukwonago
No. 2 Menomonie at No. 1 Waunakee
No. 4 Hartford at No. 3 Pulaski
No. 6 Kettle Moraine at No. 1 Union Grove
No. 3 Wauwatosa West at No. 1 Homestead
No. 4 Baraboo at No. 3 Rice Lake
No. 2 Menasha at No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco
No. 6 Jefferson at No. 5 Monroe
No. 5 Pewaukee at No. 2 Whitefish Bay
No. 2 Ellsworth at No. 1 Northwestern
No. 2 Freedom at No. 1 Wisconsin Dells
No. 2 Columbus at No. 1 Edgewood
No. 2 Denmark at No. 1 Catholic Memorial
No. 6 St. Croix Falls at No. 1 Aquinas
No. 2 Wittenberg-Birnamwood at No. 1 Amherst
No. 4 Belleville at No. 2 Brodhead/Juda
No. 5 Mayville at No. 3 Campbelsport
No. 3 Unity at No. 1 Durand
No. 6 Auburndale at No. 1 Colby
No. 3 Cuba City at No. 1 Darlington
No. 3 St. Mary's Springs at No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
No. 2 Spring Valley at No. 1 Regis
No. 2 Coleman at No. 1 Hurley
No. 5 Potosi/Cassville at No. 2 Cashton
No. 4 Black Hawk/Warren at No. 2 Reedsville
No. 2 Wabeno/Laona vs. No. 1 Luck in Rhinelander
No. 1 Gilman vs. No. 1 Newman Catholic in Medford
