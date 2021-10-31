Rice Lake at Menomonie football

Menomonie football coach Mike Sinz celebrates with Nick Haviland during a game against Rice Lake on Friday, Oct. 1 in Menomonie.

 Photo by Branden Nall

All times 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

Division 1

Sectional 1

No. 3 Appleton North at No. 1 Kimberly

No. 2 Bay Port at No. 1 Franklin

Sectional 2

No. 3 Middleton at No. 1 Sun Prairie

No. 2 Muskego at No. 1 Mukwonago

Division 2

Sectional 1

No. 2 Menomonie at No. 1 Waunakee

No. 4 Hartford at No. 3 Pulaski

Sectional 2

No. 6 Kettle Moraine at No. 1 Union Grove

No. 3 Wauwatosa West at No. 1 Homestead

Division 3

Sectional 1

No. 4 Baraboo at No. 3 Rice Lake

No. 2 Menasha at No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco

Sectional 2

No. 6 Jefferson at No. 5 Monroe

No. 5 Pewaukee at No. 2 Whitefish Bay

Division 4

Sectional 1

No. 2 Ellsworth at No. 1 Northwestern

No. 2 Freedom at No. 1 Wisconsin Dells

Sectional 2

No. 2 Columbus at No. 1 Edgewood

No. 2 Denmark at No. 1 Catholic Memorial

Division 5

Sectional 1

No. 6 St. Croix Falls at No. 1 Aquinas

No. 2 Wittenberg-Birnamwood at No. 1 Amherst

Sectional 2

No. 4 Belleville at No. 2 Brodhead/Juda

No. 5 Mayville at No. 3 Campbelsport

Division 6

Sectional 1

No. 3 Unity at No. 1 Durand

No. 6 Auburndale at No. 1 Colby

Sectional 2

No. 3 Cuba City at No. 1 Darlington

No. 3 St. Mary's Springs at No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic

Division 7

Sectional 1

No. 2 Spring Valley at No. 1 Regis

No. 2 Coleman at No. 1 Hurley

Sectional 2

No. 5 Potosi/Cassville at No. 2 Cashton

No. 4 Black Hawk/Warren at No. 2 Reedsville

8-player

No. 2 Wabeno/Laona vs. No. 1 Luck in Rhinelander

No. 1 Gilman vs. No. 1 Newman Catholic in Medford