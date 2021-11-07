Sorry, an error occurred.
Durand's Dawson Hartung catches a pitch during a Level 2 game against Boyceville on Friday, Oct. 29 in Durand.
All times 7 p.m. Friday
No. 3 Appleton North vs. No. 1 Franklin at TBD
No. 1 Sun Prairie vs. No. 1 Mukwonago in Oconomowoc
No. 1 Waunakee vs. No. 4 Hartford at Waukesha West
No. 6 Kettle Moraine vs. No. 1 Homestead at Arrowhead
No. 3 Rice Lake vs. No. 2 Menasha in Rhinelander
No. 5 Monroe vs. No. 5 Pewaukee in Muskego
No. 2 Ellsworth vs. No. 2 Freedom in Marshfield
No. 2 Columbus vs. No. 1 Catholic Memorial at Big Foot
No. 1 Aquinas vs. No. 2 Wittenberg-Birnamwood in Wisconsin Rapids
No. 3 Belleville vs. No. 5 Mayville in McFarland
No. 1 Durand vs. No. 1 Colby in Chippewa Falls
No. 1 Darlington vs. No. 3 St. Mary's Springs in DeForest
No. 1 Regis vs. No. 2 Coleman at D.C. Everest
No. 2 Cashton vs. No. 2 Reedsville in Ripon
