Boyceville at Durand football

Durand's Dawson Hartung catches a pitch during a Level 2 game against Boyceville on Friday, Oct. 29 in Durand.

 Photo by Branden Nall

All times 7 p.m. Friday

Division 1

Sectional 1

No. 3 Appleton North vs. No. 1 Franklin at TBD

Sectional 2

No. 1 Sun Prairie vs. No. 1 Mukwonago in Oconomowoc

Division 2

Sectional 1

No. 1 Waunakee vs. No. 4 Hartford at Waukesha West

Sectional 2

No. 6 Kettle Moraine vs. No. 1 Homestead at Arrowhead

Division 3

Sectional 1

No. 3 Rice Lake vs. No. 2 Menasha in Rhinelander

Sectional 2

No. 5 Monroe vs. No. 5 Pewaukee in Muskego

Division 4

Sectional 1

No. 2 Ellsworth vs. No. 2 Freedom in Marshfield

Sectional 2

No. 2 Columbus vs. No. 1 Catholic Memorial at Big Foot

Division 5

Sectional 1

No. 1 Aquinas vs. No. 2 Wittenberg-Birnamwood in Wisconsin Rapids

Sectional 2

No. 3 Belleville vs. No. 5 Mayville in McFarland

Division 6

Sectional 1

No. 1 Durand vs. No. 1 Colby in Chippewa Falls

Sectional 2

No. 1 Darlington vs. No. 3 St. Mary's Springs in DeForest

Division 7

Sectional 1

No. 1 Regis vs. No. 2 Coleman at D.C. Everest

Sectional 2

No. 2 Cashton vs. No. 2 Reedsville in Ripon