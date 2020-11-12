All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
Division 1
Sectional 1
Group A
(1) Menomonie at (4) Marshfield
(3) D.C. Everest forfeits to (2) Hudson
Group B
(4) West Bend West at (1) Hartford
(3) Watertown at (2) Oconomowoc
Group C
(1) Kaukauna forfeits to (4) Cedarburg
(3) Germantown at (2) Hortonville
Group D
(4) Waukesha North forfeits to (1) Hamilton
(3) Kettle Moraine at (2) Homestead
Sectional 2
Group A
(4) Kenosha Indian Trail at (1) Mukwonago
(2) Burlington forfeits to (3) Brookfield Central
Group B
(4) Waterford at (1) Waukesha West
(3) Badger at (2) Brookfield East
Group C
(4) Arrowhead at (1) Muskego
(2) Franklin forfeits to (3) Menomonee Falls
Group D
(4) Oak Creek at (1) Kenosha Bradford/Reuther
(3) Nicolet at (2) Marquette
Division 2
Sectional 1
Group A
(4) Rice Lake at (1) Medford
(3) Ashland at (2) New Richmond
Group B
(4) Lakeland at (1) Rhinelander
(3) Mosinee at (2) Wausau West
Group C
(4) Marinette at (1) Shawano
(3) Antigo at (2) Seymour
Group D
(4) Grafton at (1) West De Pere
(3) Luxemburg-Casco at (2) Plymouth
Sectional 2
Group A
(4) Portage at (1) Onalaska
(3) Tomah at (2) Baraboo
Group B
(4) Waupaca forfeits to (1) Fox Valley Lutheran
(3) New London at (2) Kewaskum
Group C
(4) Wisconsin Lutheran at (1) Pewaukee
(3) New Berlin West forfeits to (2) Slinger
Group D
(4) Elkhorn at (1) Catholic Memorial
(3) Whitefish Bay at (2) Martin Luther
Division 3
Sectional 1
Group A
(4) Altoona at (1) Baldwin-Woodville
(2) Amery forfeits to (3) Prescott
Group B
(4) Somerset at (1) Ellsworth
(3) Northwestern at (2) St. Croix Central
Group C
(4) Northland Pines at (1) Freedom
(3) Oconto Falls at (2) Wrightstown
Group D
(4) Denmark at (1) Little Chute
(3) Winneconne at (2) Clintonville
Sectional 2
Group A
(4) Adams-Friendship at (1) River Valley
(3) Richland Center at (2) Wisconsin Dells
Group B
(4) Edgewood at (1) Lakeside Lutheran
(3) Mauston at (2) Lake Mills
Group C
(4) Kohler/Sheboygan Christ./Sheboygan Luth. at (1) Xavier
(3) Two Rivers at (2) Sheboygan Falls
Group D
(4) St. Thomas More at (1) Racine St. Catherine's
(3) Kettle Moraine Lutheran forfeits to (2) University School of Milwaukee
Division 4
Sectional 1
Group A
(4) St. Croix Falls at (1) Bloomer
(3) Spooner at (2) Elk Mound
Group B
(4) Stanley-Boyd at (1) Colby
(3) Spencer/Columbus at (2) Cumberland
Group C
(4) Neillsville/Granton at (1) Stratford
(3) Tomahawk forfeits to (2) Wittenberg-Birnamwood
Group D
(4) Peshtigo forfeits to (1) Amherst
(3) Southern Door at (2) Brillion
Sectional 2
Group A
(4) Westby at (1) Prairie du Chien
(3) Viroqua at (2) Nekoosa
Group B
(4) Wautoma at (1) Watertown Luther, 6 p.m.
(3) New Holstein at (2) Marshall, 1 p.m. Saturday
Group C
(4) Valders at (1) Kiel
(3) Oostburg at (2) Chilton
Group D
(4) Shoreland Lutheran forfeits to (1) Lake Country Lutheran
(3) Brookfield Academy at (2) Cedar Grove-Belgium
Division 5
Sectional 1
Group A
(4) Unity at (1) Spring Valley
(3) Durand at (2) Grantsburg
Group B
(4) Ladysmith forfeits to (1) Cadott
(3) Colfax forfeits to (2) Cameron
Group C
(4) Oconto at (1) Bonduel
(3) Mishicot at (2) Manawa
Group D
(4) Westfield forfeits to (1) Markesan
(3) Howards Grove forfeits to (2) Weyauwega-Fremont
Sectional 2
Group A
(4) Osseo-Fairchild forfeits to (1) Luther
(3) Fall Creek forfeits to (2) Mondovi
(Mondovi and Luther will play their Level 2 matchup this Friday)
Group B
(4) Aquinas at (1) Darlington
(3) Melrose-Mindoro at (2) Lancaster
Group C
(4) Palmyra-Eagle at (1) Mineral Point
(3) Waterloo at (2) Cambridge, 1 p.m. Saturday
Group D
(4) Dodgeland forfeits to (1) Racine Lutheran
(3) Kenosha Christian Life at (2) Kenosha St. Joseph
Division 6
Sectional 1
Group A
(4) Webster at (1) Boyceville
(3) Lake Holcombe/Cornell forfeits to (2) Turtle Lake
Group B
(4) Flambeau forfeits to (1) Clear Lake
(3) Augusta forfeits to (2) Glenwood City
Group C
(4) Pacelli at (1) Edgar
(3) Hurley at (2) Iola-Scandinavia
Group D
(4) Crandon forfeits to (1) Crivitz
(3) Shiocton at (2) Rosholt
Sectional 2
Group A
(4) Eleva-Strum forfeits to (1) Pepin/Alma
(3) Independence/Gilmanton at (2) Loyal
Group B
(4) Cochrane-Fountain City at (1) Blair-Taylor
(3) Pittsville forfeits to (2) Assumption
Group C
(4) Hilbert at (1) Lourdes Academy
(2) Coleman forfeits to (3) Reedsville
Group D
(4) Ozaukee at (1) Randolph
(3) Catholic Central at (2) Cambria-Friesland
Sectional 3
Group A
(4) De Soto at (1) Potosi/Cassville
(3) Highland at (2) River Ridge
8-man
Sectional 1
(2) Frederic at (1) Northwood/Solon Springs
(3) Siren at (1) McDonell
Sectional 2
(2) Greenwood at (1) Three Lakes
(2) Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at (1) Wabeno/Laona