Regis Elk Mound football

Elk Mound's Nate Lew (4) greets Ben Heath (3) prior to kickoff of a football game against Regis on Friday, Sept. 25 in Elk Mound.

 Photo by Branden Nall

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

Division 1

Sectional 1

Group A

(1) Menomonie at (4) Marshfield

(3) D.C. Everest forfeits to (2) Hudson

Group B

(4) West Bend West at (1) Hartford

(3) Watertown at (2) Oconomowoc

Group C

(1) Kaukauna forfeits to (4) Cedarburg

(3) Germantown at (2) Hortonville

Group D

(4) Waukesha North forfeits to (1) Hamilton

(3) Kettle Moraine at (2) Homestead

Sectional 2

Group A

(4) Kenosha Indian Trail at (1) Mukwonago

(2) Burlington forfeits to (3) Brookfield Central

Group B

(4) Waterford at (1) Waukesha West

(3) Badger at (2) Brookfield East

Group C

(4) Arrowhead at (1) Muskego

(2) Franklin forfeits to (3) Menomonee Falls

Group D

(4) Oak Creek at (1) Kenosha Bradford/Reuther

(3) Nicolet at (2) Marquette

Division 2

Sectional 1

Group A

(4) Rice Lake at (1) Medford

(3) Ashland at (2) New Richmond

Group B

(4) Lakeland at (1) Rhinelander

(3) Mosinee at (2) Wausau West

Group C

(4) Marinette at (1) Shawano

(3) Antigo at (2) Seymour

Group D

(4) Grafton at (1) West De Pere

(3) Luxemburg-Casco at (2) Plymouth

Sectional 2

Group A

(4) Portage at (1) Onalaska

(3) Tomah at (2) Baraboo

Group B

(4) Waupaca forfeits to (1) Fox Valley Lutheran

(3) New London at (2) Kewaskum

Group C

(4) Wisconsin Lutheran at (1) Pewaukee

(3) New Berlin West forfeits to (2) Slinger

Group D

(4) Elkhorn at (1) Catholic Memorial

(3) Whitefish Bay at (2) Martin Luther

Division 3

Sectional 1

Group A

(4) Altoona at (1) Baldwin-Woodville

(2) Amery forfeits to (3) Prescott

Group B

(4) Somerset at (1) Ellsworth

(3) Northwestern at (2) St. Croix Central

Group C

(4) Northland Pines at (1) Freedom

(3) Oconto Falls at (2) Wrightstown

Group D

(4) Denmark at (1) Little Chute

(3) Winneconne at (2) Clintonville

Sectional 2

Group A

(4) Adams-Friendship at (1) River Valley

(3) Richland Center at (2) Wisconsin Dells

Group B

(4) Edgewood at (1) Lakeside Lutheran

(3) Mauston at (2) Lake Mills

Group C

(4) Kohler/Sheboygan Christ./Sheboygan Luth. at (1) Xavier

(3) Two Rivers at (2) Sheboygan Falls

Group D

(4) St. Thomas More at (1) Racine St. Catherine's

(3) Kettle Moraine Lutheran forfeits to (2) University School of Milwaukee

Division 4

Sectional 1

Group A

(4) St. Croix Falls at (1) Bloomer

(3) Spooner at (2) Elk Mound

Group B

(4) Stanley-Boyd at (1) Colby

(3) Spencer/Columbus at (2) Cumberland

Group C

(4) Neillsville/Granton at (1) Stratford

(3) Tomahawk forfeits to (2) Wittenberg-Birnamwood

Group D

(4) Peshtigo forfeits to (1) Amherst

(3) Southern Door at (2) Brillion

Sectional 2

Group A

(4) Westby at (1) Prairie du Chien

(3) Viroqua at (2) Nekoosa

Group B

(4) Wautoma at (1) Watertown Luther, 6 p.m.

(3) New Holstein at (2) Marshall, 1 p.m. Saturday

Group C

(4) Valders at (1) Kiel

(3) Oostburg at (2) Chilton

Group D

(4) Shoreland Lutheran forfeits to (1) Lake Country Lutheran

(3) Brookfield Academy at (2) Cedar Grove-Belgium

Division 5

Sectional 1

Group A

(4) Unity at (1) Spring Valley

(3) Durand at (2) Grantsburg

Group B

(4) Ladysmith forfeits to (1) Cadott

(3) Colfax forfeits to (2) Cameron

Group C

(4) Oconto at (1) Bonduel

(3) Mishicot at (2) Manawa

Group D

(4) Westfield forfeits to (1) Markesan

(3) Howards Grove forfeits to (2) Weyauwega-Fremont

Sectional 2

Group A

(4) Osseo-Fairchild forfeits to (1) Luther

(3) Fall Creek forfeits to (2) Mondovi

(Mondovi and Luther will play their Level 2 matchup this Friday)

Group B

(4) Aquinas at (1) Darlington

(3) Melrose-Mindoro at (2) Lancaster

Group C

(4) Palmyra-Eagle at (1) Mineral Point

(3) Waterloo at (2) Cambridge, 1 p.m. Saturday

Group D

(4) Dodgeland forfeits to (1) Racine Lutheran

(3) Kenosha Christian Life at (2) Kenosha St. Joseph

Division 6

Sectional 1

Group A

(4) Webster at (1) Boyceville

(3) Lake Holcombe/Cornell forfeits to (2) Turtle Lake

Group B

(4) Flambeau forfeits to (1) Clear Lake

(3) Augusta forfeits to (2) Glenwood City

Group C

(4) Pacelli at (1) Edgar

(3) Hurley at (2) Iola-Scandinavia

Group D

(4) Crandon forfeits to (1) Crivitz

(3) Shiocton at (2) Rosholt

Sectional 2

Group A

(4) Eleva-Strum forfeits to (1) Pepin/Alma

(3) Independence/Gilmanton at (2) Loyal

Group B

(4) Cochrane-Fountain City at (1) Blair-Taylor

(3) Pittsville forfeits to (2) Assumption

Group C

(4) Hilbert at (1) Lourdes Academy

(2) Coleman forfeits to (3) Reedsville

Group D

(4) Ozaukee at (1) Randolph

(3) Catholic Central at (2) Cambria-Friesland

Sectional 3

Group A

(4) De Soto at (1) Potosi/Cassville

(3) Highland at (2) River Ridge

8-man

Sectional 1

(2) Frederic at (1) Northwood/Solon Springs

(3) Siren at (1) McDonell

Sectional 2

(2) Greenwood at (1) Three Lakes

(2) Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at (1) Wabeno/Laona