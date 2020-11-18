Hudson football
All games 7 p.m. Thursday unless noted

Division 1

Sectional 1

(4) Marshfield at (2) Hudson

(2) Oconomowoc at (1) Hartford

(4) Cedarburg at (3) Germantown

(2) Homestead at (1) Hamilton

Sectional 2

(3) Brookfield Central at (1) Mukwonago

(2) Brookfield East at (1) Waukesha West

(3) Menomonee Falls at (1) Muskego

(4) Oak Creek at (2) Marquette

Division 2

Sectional 1

(2) New Richmond forfeits to (4) Rice Lake

(3) Mosinee at (1) Rhinelander

(2) Seymour at (1) Shawano

(3) Luxemburg-Casco at (1) West De Pere

Sectional 2

(2) Baraboo at (1) Onalaska

(2) Kewaskum at (1) Fox Valley Lutheran

(2) Slinger at (1) Pewaukee

(3) Whitefish Bay at (1) Catholic Central

Division 3

Sectional 1

(3) Prescott forfeits (1) Baldwin-Woodville

(3) Northwestern at (1) Ellsworth

(2) Wrightstown at (1) Freedom

(3) Winneconne at (1) Little Chute

Sectional 2

(3) Richland Center at (1) River Valley

(2) Lake Mills at (1) Lakeside Lutheran

(2) Sheboygam Falls at (1) Xavier

(2) University School of Milwaukee at (1) Racine St. Catherine's at Westosha Central

Division 4

Sectional 1

(4) St. Croix Falls at (2) Elk Mound

(4) Stanley-Boyd at (2) Cumberland

(2) Wittenberg-Birnamwood at (1) Stratford

(2) Brillion at (1) Amherst

Sectional 2

(2) Nekoosa at (1) Prairie du Chien

(3) New Holstein at (1) Watertown Luther Prep

(2) Chilton at (1) Kiel

(3) Brookfield Academy at (1) Lake Country Lutheran

Division 5

Sectional 1

(2) Grantsburg forfeits to (1) Spring Valley

(2) Cameron forfeits to (1) Cadott

(2) Manawa at (1) Bonduel

(2) Weyauwega-Fremont forfeits (1) Markesan

Sectional 2

(2) Mondovi 34, (1) Luther 0 (played last Friday)

(4) Aquinas at (2) Lancaster

(1) Mineral Point forfeits to (2) Cambridge

(2) Kenosha St. Joseph at (1) Racine Lutheran

Division 6

Sectional 1

(2) Turtle Lake forfeits to (1) Boyceville

(3) Augusta forfeits to (1) Clear Lake

(2) Iola-Scandinavia at (1) Edgar

(3) Shiocton at (1) Crivitz

Sectional 2

(2) Loyal at (1) Pepin/Alma

(2) Assumption at (1) Blair-Taylor

(3) Reedsville at (1) Lourdes Academy

(2) Cambria-Friesland at (1) Randolph

Sectional 3

(3) Highland at (1) Potosi/Cassville