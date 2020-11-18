All games 7 p.m. Thursday unless noted
Division 1
Sectional 1
(4) Marshfield at (2) Hudson
(2) Oconomowoc at (1) Hartford
(4) Cedarburg at (3) Germantown
(2) Homestead at (1) Hamilton
Sectional 2
(3) Brookfield Central at (1) Mukwonago
(2) Brookfield East at (1) Waukesha West
(3) Menomonee Falls at (1) Muskego
(4) Oak Creek at (2) Marquette
Division 2
Sectional 1
(2) New Richmond forfeits to (4) Rice Lake
(3) Mosinee at (1) Rhinelander
(2) Seymour at (1) Shawano
(3) Luxemburg-Casco at (1) West De Pere
Sectional 2
(2) Baraboo at (1) Onalaska
(2) Kewaskum at (1) Fox Valley Lutheran
(2) Slinger at (1) Pewaukee
(3) Whitefish Bay at (1) Catholic Central
Division 3
Sectional 1
(3) Prescott forfeits (1) Baldwin-Woodville
(3) Northwestern at (1) Ellsworth
(2) Wrightstown at (1) Freedom
(3) Winneconne at (1) Little Chute
Sectional 2
(3) Richland Center at (1) River Valley
(2) Lake Mills at (1) Lakeside Lutheran
(2) Sheboygam Falls at (1) Xavier
(2) University School of Milwaukee at (1) Racine St. Catherine's at Westosha Central
Division 4
Sectional 1
(4) St. Croix Falls at (2) Elk Mound
(4) Stanley-Boyd at (2) Cumberland
(2) Wittenberg-Birnamwood at (1) Stratford
(2) Brillion at (1) Amherst
Sectional 2
(2) Nekoosa at (1) Prairie du Chien
(3) New Holstein at (1) Watertown Luther Prep
(2) Chilton at (1) Kiel
(3) Brookfield Academy at (1) Lake Country Lutheran
Division 5
Sectional 1
(2) Grantsburg forfeits to (1) Spring Valley
(2) Cameron forfeits to (1) Cadott
(2) Manawa at (1) Bonduel
(2) Weyauwega-Fremont forfeits (1) Markesan
Sectional 2
(2) Mondovi 34, (1) Luther 0 (played last Friday)
(4) Aquinas at (2) Lancaster
(1) Mineral Point forfeits to (2) Cambridge
(2) Kenosha St. Joseph at (1) Racine Lutheran
Division 6
Sectional 1
(2) Turtle Lake forfeits to (1) Boyceville
(3) Augusta forfeits to (1) Clear Lake
(2) Iola-Scandinavia at (1) Edgar
(3) Shiocton at (1) Crivitz
Sectional 2
(2) Loyal at (1) Pepin/Alma
(2) Assumption at (1) Blair-Taylor
(3) Reedsville at (1) Lourdes Academy
(2) Cambria-Friesland at (1) Randolph
Sectional 3
(3) Highland at (1) Potosi/Cassville