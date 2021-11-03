Spring Valley (9-2) at Regis (11-0)
What: Division 7 playoffs, 7 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.
Series history: Regis defeated Spring Valley in the playoffs three years in a row from 2017 to 2019. The last matchup was a 29-8 Ramblers victory.
Regis: The top-seeded Ramblers have won both their playoff games by sizable margins, beating Blair-Taylor 43-14 and Glenwood City 50-13. The top-ranked small school in the state according to the Associated Press, they've now surpassed 40 points six times on the year. QB Kendon Krogman needed just four passes to throw for three TDs against the Hilltoppers. Jack Weisenberger ran for 130 yards on just five carries, and Zander Rockow added 80 on 10 carries. With that performance, Rockow surpassed 800 yards on the year while averaging over 7 yards per carry. He's also the team's top receiver. Casey Erickson has 102 tackles on the year and two sacks. Josh Brickner and Ian Andrews each have three interceptions. Coach Bryant Brenner: "Well-coached, they've got a great system and culture. A typical Spring Valley team. They've got good athletes. We're very excited in the playoffs in a game that's really meaningful and it probably wouldn't be fitting if we weren't playing Spring Valley. This will be the fourth year in a row, kind of."
Spring Valley: The Cardinals went 6-1 in Dunn-St. Croix play to win a second straight conference title. Their only DSC loss came in Week 9, a surprising 28-6 defeat against Cadott. That was the first time Spring Valley was defeated since Week 1 against Durand. The program has advanced in the playoffs with a 19-0 win against Webster and a 27-21 win against Pepin/Alma The team has spent time without key players, including quarterback Connor Ducklow. He's thrown for 1,113 yards and rushed for 346 with 17 total touchdowns but missed last week with injury. Wyatt Goveronski threw for 242 yards and three TDs in his stead against Pepin/Alma, including the miraculous go-ahead score that bounced off a defender right into the hands of Tyler Bowman. That was part of an 11-catch, 206-yard game for Bowman, pushing his season receiving total to 684 yards. Leading rusher Justin Rielly is out for the year. Tristan Neisinger has 70 tackles, while Brady Bednarek and Tyler Bowman each have two interceptions.
Menomonie (10-1) at Waunakee (11-0)
What: Division 2 playoffs, 7 p.m. Friday in Waunakee.
Series history: This is the first meeting between these teams since a 2011 playoff matchup. Waunakee won that game 21-19.
Menomonie: The Mustangs needed an incredible comeback to survive Level 2, entering the second half down 22-0 to DeForest but coming back for a 29-25 victory. Menomonie got two rushing TDs from Nick Haviland and one each from Brooks Brewer and Reed Styer to complete the turnaround. Brewer ran for 121 yards, while Styer threw for 123. The program is riding a seven-game winning streak since its only loss of the season to Hudson. The DeForest victory was the closest contest of the run. Brewer, Steele Schaefer, Parker Schultz and Nick Haviland are all over 400 yards rushing for the year. Styer is at 931 yards passing, with Lucas Smith serving as his top target. Coach Mike Sinz: "Their tradition is unreal when you look at their record over the last 25 years. They're one of the biggest D2 schools in the state and they play everyone one way, so they're healthy. Injuries don't hurt them as much. On offense, they have big-play potential on any snap, whether it's a running play or a passing play. Defensively, they are not huge up front but they are so fast and physical."
Waunakee: Michael Gnorski scored the game-winning TD in overtime to help the Warriors escape with a 27-24 victory against River Falls in Level 2. It ended a much tougher test than Level 1, which saw Waunakee defeat Marshfield 54-14. Waunakee boasts multiple Division I-bound players, including TE Andrew Keller (Iowa State) and OL Jack Dotzler (Iowa). The Badger-Large champions also boast the conference's Offensive Player of the Year, QB Quentin Keene, and Defensive Player of the Year, LB Kaden Hooker. The River Falls matchup ended the team's four-game streak of scoring at least 50 points, something the Warriors have done five times on the year. The defense has held foes to single digits six times. The offense is pass-centric. Keene has thrown for over 1,700 yards and is the team's leading rusher. Keller and Ben Farnsworth are used often outside.
— Jack Goods