Football
Viroqua 25, Altoona 8
Altoona;0;0;0;8 - 8
Viroqua;0;12;6;7 - 25
Second Quarter
V: Kaden Hansen 1 run (run failed), 9:37.
V: Ben Fergot 8 pass from Eric Jerde (pass failed), 4:22.
Third Quarter
V: Aaron Dobbs 15 run (pass failed), 1:23.
Fourth Quarter
V: Jerde pass to Jacob Lotz 34 (Nick Schneider kick), 11:54.
A: Zavondre Cole 9 run (Ben Kuenkel pass to CJ Varsho), 2:00.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Altoona (34-120): Colin Boyarski 19-59, Cole 5-40, Kuenkel 8-20. Viroqua (39-237): Schneider 23-200.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Altoona: Kuenkel 3-13-1-47. Viroqua: Jerde 6-8-0-89.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Altoona: Cole 2-36, Varsho 1-11. Viroqua: Lotz 1-34.
Elk Mound 27, Neillsville/Granton 0
N/G;0;0;0;0 - 0
EM;27;0;0;0 – 27
First Quarter
EM: Nate Lew 11 run (Ryan Bohl kick), 10:06.
EM: Avery Kaanta 26 run (kick failed), 4:30.
EM: Lew 39 run (Bohl run), 1:21.
EM: Ethan Levra 23 fumble run (kick failed), 0:26.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Elk Mound (47-259): Lew 12-106, Kaanta 18-109, Levra 6-41. Neillsville/Granton (28-34): Zoschke 9-32, Freimoth 7-7, Trunkel 12-(-5).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Elk Mound: Bohl 3-9-0-28. Neillsville/Granton Trunkel 1-12-1-20.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Elk Mound: Kaanta 2-24, Michael Jenson 1-4. Neillsville/Granton: Opeh 1-12.
Boyceville 27, Clear Lake 20
Clear Lake;6;6;0;8 – 20
Boyceville;0;13;14;0 - 27
First Quarter
CL: Jackson Fuller 8 run (run failed), 6:19.
Second Quarter
B: Bas Nielson 2 run (Jake Granley kick), 6:11.
CL: Fuller 6 run (run failed), 2:58.
B: Ira Bialzik 23 pass to Braden Roemhild (pass failed), 0:03.
Third Quarter
B: Nielson 22 run (kick failed), 9:43.
B: Bialzik 24 pass to Tyler Dormanen (Dormanen run), 6:16.
Fourth Quarter
CL: Angel Guillen 5 pass to Riley Peterson (Guillen pass to Dominic Leitz), 2:57.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Clear Lake (43-220): Fuller 8-82. Boyceville (34-164): Nielson 15-63, Dormanen 9-47.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Clear Lake 4-6-0-16: Guillen 3-3-0-9. Boyceville: 2-7-1-47: Bialzik 2-7-1-47.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Clear Lake: Peterson 2-11. Boyceville: Dormanen 1-24, Roemhild 1-23.
Eleva-Strum 34, Augusta 26
Augusta;6;6;6;8 - 26
Eleva-Strum;14;12;8;0 – 34
First Quarter
ES: Quinton Schiefelbein 34 pass from Nick Higley (kick failed), 9:36..
ES: Higley 9 run (Schiefelbein run), 6:17.
A: Chase Veenendall 16 pass from Brennan King (run failed), 1:36.
Second Quarter
A: Benjamin Dickinsen 4 run (run failed), 10:22.
ES: Higley 1 run (kick failed), 8:07.
ES: Higley 2 run (pass failed), 5:50.
Third Quarter
ES: Zach Krueger 15 pass from Higley (Higley run), 10:39.
A: Dickinsen 5 run (pass failed), 5:32.
Fourth Quarter
A: King 1 run (Dickinsen run), 8:07.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Augusta 34-128. Eleva-Strum (33-176): Higley 24-102, Schiefelbein 7-67.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Augusta: King 10-20-2-138. Eleva-Strum: Higley 11-23-0-137.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Eleva-Strum: Schiefelbein 2-25, Conner Iverson 3-18.
Spring Valley 35, Cadott 0
Cadott;0;0;0;0 - 0
Spring Valley;7;21;7;0 - 35
First Quarter
SV: Justin Rielly 32 pass from Connor Ducklow (Nolan Stans kick), 3:42.
Second Quarter
SV: Nathan Fesenmaier 11 run (Stans kick), 9:26.
SV: Fesenmaier 5 run (Stans kick), 6:57.
SV: Brayden Wolf 27 run (Stans kick), 4:05.
Third Quarter
SV: Wolf 15 pass from Ducklow (Stans kick), 10:46.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Cadott (34-90): Logan Harel 15-49, Gavin Tegels 1-14, Nick Fasbender 4-9, Ryan Sonnentag 7-7. Spring Valley (32-242): Fesenmaier 15-89, Wolf 3-80, Ducklow 5-27, Brady Bednarek 4-24, Rielly 1-19, Jackson Stein 3-4, Wyatt Goveronski 1-(-1).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Cadott (3-14-2-8): Harel 3-13-1-6, Sonnentag 0-1-1-0. Spring Valley: Ducklow 5-6-0-107.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Spring Valley: Rielly 3-72, Carter Deppa 1-20, Wolf 1-15.
Bloomer 20, Barron 6
Bloomer;6;14;0;0 - 20
Barron;0;0;0;6 - 6
First Quarter
BL: Marcus Harelstad 5 run (conversion failed).
Second Quarter
BL: Dalton Cook 1 run (conversion failed).
BL: Jack Strand 1 run (Strand run).
Fourth Quarter
BA: Colin Kappel 18 pass (conversion failed).
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Bloomer (52-234): Landon Rego 11-77, Harelstad 12-61, Cook 13-51, Strand 9-41. Barron: 12-(-13).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Bloomer: Strand 13-18-2-124. Barron: Kappel 22-40-3-169.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Bloomer: Cook 5-55, Connor Crane 2-30, Harelstad 1-22, Charles Herrick 4-15, Rego 1-2.
Whitehall 13, Independence/Gilmanton 8
Whitehall;7;0;6;0 - 13
I/G;0;8;0;0 - 8
First Quarter
W: Jonathan Thorn 15 run (Thorn kick), 0:30.
Second Quarter
I/G: Ben Pyka 64 pass from Chris Killian (Killian run), 0:00.
Third Quarter
W: Ryan Kleinhans 1 run (run failed), 2:36.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Whitehall (43-190): Thorn 15-103, Liam Herrick 15-69, Kleinhans 11-14, Devon McCune 2-4. Independence/Gilmanton (40-29): Killian 26-25, Ethan Severson 7-10, Pyka 7-(-6).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Whitehall: Kleinhans 3-10-0-40. Independence/Gilmanton: Killian 4-9-1-98.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Whitehall: McCune 2-43, Herrick 1-(-3). Independence/Gilmanton: Pyka 1-64, Severson 1-16, Tyler Kingsbury 1-16, Hunter Guenther 1-2.
Cameron 9, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
CW;0;0;0;0 - 0
Cameron;9;0;0;0 - 9
First Quarter
CA: Ian Payne 19 run (kick).
CA: Safety.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (36-121): Tyler Razim 17-67, Ashton Kummet 9-47, Carter Kummet 5-9. Cameron (39-125): Payne 22-97.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Razim 2-15-1-9. Cameron: Richie Murphy 2-4-0-51.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: C. Kummet 1-6, A. Kummet 1-3. Cameron: Caleb Gillett 1-36, Payne 1-15.
Auburndale 61, Thorp 12
Thorp;0;6;6;0 - 12
Auburndale;20;20;14;7 - 61
First Quarter
A: Terrance Cottrell Roberson 6 run (kick), 8:57.
A: Schuyler Gilhausen 64 pass from No. 5 (kick), 5:58.
A: No. 5 11 run (run failed), 0:25.
Second Quarter
A: No. 5 48 run (run failed), 10:40.
A: Alex Wright 31 pass from No. 5 (kick), 8:03.
A: Roberson 21 run (kick), 3:26.
T: Logan Hanson 3 run (kick failed), 0:37.
Third Quarter
T: Jourdyn Bricco 14 pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (run failed), 7:21.
A: Kaden Hoffman 35 pass from No. 5 (kick), 7:09.
A: Roberson 5 run (kick), 1:01.
Fourth Quarter
T: No. 5 interception return (kick), 11:23.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Thorp (30-64): Hanson 14-53, Ray Harwick 3-8, Aiden Rosemeyer 7-7. Auburndale (26-169): Roberson
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Thorp: Rosemeyer 18-38-2-142. Auburndale: 6-12-1-164.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Bricco 9-71, Logan Kroeplin 3-22, Denzel Sutton 2-21, Ashton Kroeplin 2-12, Korbin Rosemeyer 1-11, Harwick 1-5. Auburndale: Gilhausen 2-82, Hoffman 2-42, Alex Wright 1-31, Roberson 1-9.