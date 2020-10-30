Football
Elk Mound 29, Durand 8
Durand 0 0 0 8 — 8
Elk Mound 8 8 6 7 — 29
First Quarter
EM: Ethan Levra 1 run (Carson Steinhorst pass from Ryan Bohl), 5:42.
Second Quarter
EM: Ben Heath 32 pass from Bohl (Heath pass from Bohl), 8:11.
Third Quarter
EM: Avery Kaanta 10 run (pass failed), 8:32.
Fourth Quarter
EM: Kaanta 11 run (Bohl kick), 2:23.
D: Dawson Kurth 30 pass from Biesterveld (Kurth run), :31.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Durand (31-127): Bauer 20-94. Elk Mound (35-134): Kaanta 20-68, Levra 5-14.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Durand (8-28-3-108): Joey Biesterveld 8-28-3-108. Elk Mound (12-20-0-161): Bohl 12-20-0-161.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Durand: Kurth 1-39. Elk Mound: Heath 4-69.
Blair-Taylor 45, Eleva-Strum 7
Eleva-Strum;0;7;0;0 - 7
Blair-Taylor;26;12;7;0 - 45
First Quarter
BT: Matthew Waldera 22 pass from Cain Fremstad (Matthew Brandenburg run).
BT: Colton Lejcher 43 pass from Fremstad (Brandenburg run).
BT: Safety.
BT: Kyle Steien 20 pass from Fremstad (Brandenburg run).
Second Quarter
ES: Nick Higley 2 run (Higley run).
BT: Brandenburg 4 run (kick failed).
BT: Fremstad 9 run (kick failed).
Third Quarter
BT: Fremstad 26 pass from Brandenburg (Zack Nitek kick).
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Blair-Taylor (37-167): Brandenburg 26-141, Fremstad 6-16, Jackson Shramek 3-8.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Blair-Taylor (11-23-1-229): Fremstad 10-22-1-203, Brandenburg 1-1-0-26.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Lejcher 3-75, Waldera 3-59, Steien 2-68, Fremstad 2-27.
Spring Valley 54, Elmwood/Plum City 12
E/PC;0;0;0;12 - 12
Spring Valley;14;27;13;0 - 54
First Quarter
SV: Justin Rielly 56 run (kick failed), 7:17.
SV: Rielly 24 run (Connor Ducklow run), 4:57.
Second Quarter
SV: Carter Deppa 19 pass from Ducklow (kick failed), 11:55.
SV: Brayden Wolf 26 run (Tyler Bowman pass from Ducklow), 8:38.
SV: Bowman 15 run (Nolan Stans kick), 5:55.
SV: Nathan Fesenmaier 55 run (kick failed), 2:28.
Third Quarter
SV: Deppa 75 kick return (kick failed), 11:48.
SV: Bowman 17 run (Coy Stasiek kick), 1:57.
Fourth Quarter
EPC: Trevor Asher 2 run (run failed), 6:39.
EPC: Asher 64 run (kick failed), 0:00.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Elmwood/Plum City (45-223): Asher 29-141, Luke Webb 11-65, Ethan Rupakus 4-13, Frank Weix 1-4. Spring Valley (29-305): Fesenmaier 12-115, Rielly 2-80, Wolf 3-38, Bowman 2-32, Wyatt Goveronski 6-25, Jackson Stein 2-11, Ducklow 1-4, Tristan Neisinger 1-0.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Elmwood/Plum City: 0-0-0-0. Spring Valley: Ducklow 1-3-0-19.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Spring Valley: Deppa 1-19.
Melrose-Mindoro 28, Augusta 14
Melrose-Mindoro;14;6;0;8 - 28
Augusta;0;0;14;0 - 14
First Quarter
M: Sam Jenniges 20 run (Blake Christianson kick), 5:16.
M: Raef Radcliffe 16 run (Christianson kick), 3:34.
Second Quarter
M: Tucker Sbraggia 1 run (kick failed), 10:18.
Third Quarter
A: Tyler Brixen 77 kick return (Ethan Frank run), 11:42.
A: Brennan King 2 run (run failed), 3:38.
Fourth Quarter
M: Jason Arzt 25 run (Sbraggia run), 1:08.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Melrose-Mindoro (32-165): Arzt 9-94, Radcliffe 10-41, Elijah Miller 7-13, Jenniges 1-20, Sbraggia 5-(-3). Augusta (36-101): Frank 13-54, Brixen 13-29, King 5-13, Hunter Breaker 5-5.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Melrose-Mindoro (7-14-0-55): Sbraggia 6-13-0-46, Arzt 1-1-0-9. Augusta: King 3-19-2-31.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Melrose-Mindoro: Miller 2-18, Arzt 2-10, Radcliffe 1-14, Drake Brindley 1-13, Jenniges 1-0. Augusta: Brixen 1-20, Chase Stensen-Veenendall 1-13, Breaker 1-(-2).
Thursday
Greenwood 48, McDonell 6
Greenwood;14;12;0;22 - 48
McDonell;0;6;0;0 - 6
First Quarter
G: Sullivan Whitford 38 run (conversion failed), 9:28.
G: Whitford 4 run (Cooper Bredlau run), 2:45.
Second Quarter
G: Whitford 10 run (conversion failed), 4:52.
G: Westen Schmitz 30 pass from Bredlau, 2:38.
M: Tanner Opsal 2 run (conversion failed), 0:01.
Fourth Quarter
G: Bredlau 49 run (conversion failed), 8:23.
G: Bredlau 42 run (Bredlau pass), 3:54.
G: Xander Hinker 47 run (run good), 2:28.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): McDonell (20-(-6)): Opsal 16-21, Xayvion Matthews 2-5. Greenwood (49-412): Cooper Bredlau 27-232, Sully Whitford 13-110, Xander Hinker 10-70.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): McDonell (21-47-2-244): Opsal 21-47-2-244. Greenwood (3-11-0-37): Bredlau 3-11-0-37.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): McDonell: Dale Tetrault 8-130, Noah Hanson 9-88, Ben Biskupski 2-18, Matthews 2-8. Greenwood: Westen Schmitz 2-31.