Baldwin-Woodville 50, Altoona 6
Altoona;0;0;0;6 — 6
B-W;16;20;8;6 — 50
First Quarter
BW: Isaiah Randall 1 run (Cal Smith run), 3:41.
BW: Carson Lee 5 run (Randall run), :22.
Second Quarter
BW: Wyatt Larson 3 run (run failed), 9:37.
BW: Smith 5 run (Tanner Holldorf pass from Larson), 2:02.
BW: Randall 1 run (run failed), :43.
Third Quarter
BW: Lee 38 INT (Randall run), 10:23.
Fourth Quarter
A: Ben Kuenkel 1 run (pass failed), 4:11.
BW: Lee 62 run (run failed), :05.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Altoona (28-25): Colin Boyarski 16-37, Kuenkel 5-16. Baldwin-Woodville (34-221): Lee 6-106, Randall 12-90.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Altoona (3-11-1-67): Kuenkel 2-7-0-67, Trent Cornell 1-4-1-0. Baldwin-Woodville (6-10-0-66): Larson 6-9-0-66, Smith 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Altoona: CJ Varsho 1-60, Zavondre Cole 2-7. Baldwin-Woodville: Smith 3-29; Randall 1-17.
Rice Lake 20, Medford 14
Rice Lake;6;8;6;0 - 20
Medford;0;0;0;14 - 14
First Quarter
RL: Alex Belongia 78 pass from Cole Fenske (kick failed).
Second Quarter
RL: Andrew Farm 10 run (Belongia run).
Third Quarter
RL: Belongia 42 pass from Fenske (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
M: 9 run (conversion failed).
M: 1 run (conversion good).
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Rice Lake (34-74): Farm 17-63, Fenske 10-8, Jayden Perkins 5-5, Zack Fisher 1-1, Hunter Heller 1-(-3).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Rice Lake: Fenske 6-9-0-206.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Belongia 5-198, Keegan Gunderson 1-8.
Boyceville 14, Webster 12 (OT)
Webster;0;6;0;0;6 — 12
Boyceville;0;0;6;0;8 — 14
Second Quarter
W: Gage Rossow 4 run (pass failed), 3:29
Third Quarter
B: Ira Bialzik 7 run (kick blocked), 5:32.
Overtime
B: Bash Nielson 2 run (Tyler Dormanen run).
W: Rossow 10 pass from Austin Sigfrids (run failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Webster (38-126): Mason Gustafson 20-53, Rossow 9-39. Boyceville (29-92): Bialzik 7-34, Nielson 6-12.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Webster (1-6-0-10): Sigfrids 1-5-0-10. Boyceville (9-19-0-100): Bialzik 9-19-0-100.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Webster: Rossow 1-10. Boyceville: Jacob Granley 4-37.
Blair-Taylor 37, Cochrane-Fountain City 8
CFC;0;0;0;8 - 8
BT;16;8;13;0 - 37
First Quarter
BT: Brayden Burleson 40 fumble recovery (Evan Nehring pass from Cain Fremstad).
BT: Matthew Brandenburg 15 run (Kyle Steien pass from Fremstad).
Second Quarter
BT: Safety.
BT: Brandenburg 3 run (pass failed).
Third Quarter
BT: Brandenburg 7 run (Zach Nitek kick).
BT: Brandenburg 16 run (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
CFC: Z. Foley 40 run (Foley run).
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Blair-Taylor (32-191): Brandenburg 18-128, Grason Armitage 4-14, Alec Reismann 1-14, Gabe Armitage 2-10, Matthew Waldera 1-9.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Blair-Taylor: Fremstad 7-12-1-55.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Blair-Taylor: Waldera 2-32, Steien 2-15, Brandenburg 2-5, Nehring 1-3.
Loyal 20, Independence/Gilmanton 0
I/G;0;0;0;0 - 0
Loyal;0;6;6;8 - 20
Second Quarter
L: Matthew Szymanski 5 run (pass failed), 10:32.
Third Quarter
L: Szymanski 52 run (run failed).
Fourth Quarter
L: Safety, 10:53.
L: Szymanski 6 run (kick failed), 3:52.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Independence/Gilmanton (24-13): Ben Pyka 8-30, Gael Leon 2-3, Ethan Severson 1-4, Connor Shmaya 1-0, Chris Killian 12-(-24). Loyal (57-297): Szymanski 37-275, Sullivin Hanson 13-31, Kaiden Hagen 7-(-9).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Independence/Gilmanton: Killian 5-18-0-21. Loyal: 0-0-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Independence/Gilmanton: John Roskos 1-28, Tyler Kingsbury 1-8, Jackson Konter 1-(-1), Shmaya 1-(-5), Pyka 1-(-9).