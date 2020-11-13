Football stock photo

Baldwin-Woodville 50, Altoona 6

Altoona;0;0;0;6 — 6

B-W;16;20;8;6 — 50

First Quarter

BW: Isaiah Randall 1 run (Cal Smith run), 3:41.

BW: Carson Lee 5 run (Randall run), :22.

Second Quarter

BW: Wyatt Larson 3 run (run failed), 9:37.

BW: Smith 5 run (Tanner Holldorf pass from Larson), 2:02.

BW: Randall 1 run (run failed), :43.

Third Quarter

BW: Lee 38 INT (Randall run), 10:23.

Fourth Quarter

A: Ben Kuenkel 1 run (pass failed), 4:11.

BW: Lee 62 run (run failed), :05.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Altoona (28-25): Colin Boyarski 16-37, Kuenkel 5-16. Baldwin-Woodville (34-221): Lee 6-106, Randall 12-90.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Altoona (3-11-1-67): Kuenkel 2-7-0-67, Trent Cornell 1-4-1-0. Baldwin-Woodville (6-10-0-66): Larson 6-9-0-66, Smith 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Altoona: CJ Varsho 1-60, Zavondre Cole 2-7. Baldwin-Woodville: Smith 3-29; Randall 1-17.

Rice Lake 20, Medford 14

Rice Lake;6;8;6;0 - 20

Medford;0;0;0;14 - 14

First Quarter

RL: Alex Belongia 78 pass from Cole Fenske (kick failed).

Second Quarter

RL: Andrew Farm 10 run (Belongia run).

Third Quarter

RL: Belongia 42 pass from Fenske (kick failed).

Fourth Quarter

M: 9 run (conversion failed).

M: 1 run (conversion good).

Team & Individual Stats

RUSHING (att-yds): Rice Lake (34-74): Farm 17-63, Fenske 10-8, Jayden Perkins 5-5, Zack Fisher 1-1, Hunter Heller 1-(-3).

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Rice Lake: Fenske 6-9-0-206.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Belongia 5-198, Keegan Gunderson 1-8.

Boyceville 14, Webster 12 (OT)

Webster;0;6;0;0;6 — 12

Boyceville;0;0;6;0;8 — 14

Second Quarter

W: Gage Rossow 4 run (pass failed), 3:29

Third Quarter

B: Ira Bialzik 7 run (kick blocked), 5:32.

Overtime

B: Bash Nielson 2 run (Tyler Dormanen run).

W: Rossow 10 pass from Austin Sigfrids (run failed).

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Webster (38-126): Mason Gustafson 20-53, Rossow 9-39. Boyceville (29-92): Bialzik 7-34, Nielson 6-12.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Webster (1-6-0-10): Sigfrids 1-5-0-10. Boyceville (9-19-0-100): Bialzik 9-19-0-100.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Webster: Rossow 1-10. Boyceville: Jacob Granley 4-37.

Blair-Taylor 37, Cochrane-Fountain City 8

CFC;0;0;0;8 - 8

BT;16;8;13;0 - 37

First Quarter

BT: Brayden Burleson 40 fumble recovery (Evan Nehring pass from Cain Fremstad).

BT: Matthew Brandenburg 15 run (Kyle Steien pass from Fremstad).

Second Quarter

BT: Safety.

BT: Brandenburg 3 run (pass failed).

Third Quarter

BT: Brandenburg 7 run (Zach Nitek kick).

BT: Brandenburg 16 run (kick failed).

Fourth Quarter

CFC: Z. Foley 40 run (Foley run).

Team & Individual Stats

RUSHING (att-yds): Blair-Taylor (32-191): Brandenburg 18-128, Grason Armitage 4-14, Alec Reismann 1-14, Gabe Armitage 2-10, Matthew Waldera 1-9.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Blair-Taylor: Fremstad 7-12-1-55.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Blair-Taylor: Waldera 2-32, Steien 2-15, Brandenburg 2-5, Nehring 1-3.

Loyal 20, Independence/Gilmanton 0

I/G;0;0;0;0 - 0

Loyal;0;6;6;8 - 20

Second Quarter

L: Matthew Szymanski 5 run (pass failed), 10:32.

Third Quarter

L: Szymanski 52 run (run failed).

Fourth Quarter

L: Safety, 10:53.

L: Szymanski 6 run (kick failed), 3:52.

Team & Individual Stats

RUSHING (att-yds): Independence/Gilmanton (24-13): Ben Pyka 8-30, Gael Leon 2-3, Ethan Severson 1-4, Connor Shmaya 1-0, Chris Killian 12-(-24). Loyal (57-297): Szymanski 37-275, Sullivin Hanson 13-31, Kaiden Hagen 7-(-9).

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Independence/Gilmanton: Killian 5-18-0-21. Loyal: 0-0-0-0.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Independence/Gilmanton: John Roskos 1-28, Tyler Kingsbury 1-8, Jackson Konter 1-(-1), Shmaya 1-(-5), Pyka 1-(-9).